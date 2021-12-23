Rangayana Director seeks Police action

December 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: There seems to be no end to the controversy over the selection of guests for this year’s Bahuroopi Theatre Festival with a section of activists and stage artistes blocking the theatre repertory’s gates and not allowing art-lovers to enter Rangayana.

Director Addanda C. Cariappa has demanded the Police to take action against these elements for disrupting theatre activities at Rangayana. “These people call themselves artistes and they are blocking performances. They sit at the gates of Rangayana from dawn to dusk and this development has pained senior and junior artistes who have dedicated their lives to theatre,” Cariappa said.

Squatting at the gates has resulted in disruption of Rangayana activities. There is Bharatiya Ranga Shikshana Kendra inside Rangayana, two repertories, and there are many routine theatre activities at Rangayana where artistes practice different plays. “I have given Police complaints thrice seeking action against disruption of activities. But so far no action has been taken except that some Policemen are posted at the gates,” he said.

Junior artistes of Rangayana and theatre-lovers too have taken objection to the protests in front of Kalamandira Gate. “These protesters have camped outside the gate and seeing them many theatre-lovers are turning away from Rangayana. This apart, they are tarnishing the image of junior artistes by claiming that we have supported them. Vested interests have targeted us and we are saddened by this development,” they said.

Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy has stated that till now art activities were not disrupted at the repertory but since the last two days, artistes are being discouraged from entering Rangayana by some protesters who are stationed at the gates and the situation is tense. “We have already lodged complaints with Jayalakshmipuram Police Station seeking protection of Rangayana properties and artistes. Suitable action will be taken if the situation goes out of hand,” he said.

Some protesters and other activists gathered at Kalamandira premises yesterday to discuss the future course of action. “Such discussions cannot be held at Kalamandira and I have asked the protesters to leave the place immediately and Kalamandira campus will not be allowed for such activities,” said H. Channappa, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department.