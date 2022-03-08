Rangayanadangaladalli Janapadaru: Folk Fest concludes

March 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Rangayanadangaladalli Janapadaru,’ a two-day Folk Festival ahead of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, concluded at Rangayana premises on Sunday.

The event was jointly organised by Mysuru Rangayana and Directorate of Kannada and Culture Department.

Speaking at a seminar organised as part of the festival, folk scholar Dr. Rathnamma said that tribal communities were undergoing a transformation with tribals migrating to urban areas for education and employment opportunities.

Observing that no community can remain stagnant for a long time, she said that tribal communities should strive for safeguarding their cultural hues without losing their originality.

Pointing out that as per a survey, there are 52 tribal communities in the State, Dr. Rathnamma said that folklore remains their dominant art, which needs patronisation and promotion.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, who spoke after distributing certificates to participant folk troupes, said that Mysuru Rangayana has been hosting ‘Raagarangayana,’ a special musical event for the past one year. Rangayana would provide a platform for the popular ‘Neelagarara Pada’ folk art in this musical event, he added.

Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) faculty Dr. H.P. Manju, folk expert Prof. Chetana Balakrishna, Kannada & Culture Department-Bengaluru Joint Director Balwantrao Patil, Rangayana Mysuru Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati and others were present.

Many folk troupes including T. Narasipur’s Ramya and team, Kodagu’s Dili Kumar and team, Dharmasthala’s Uday and team and Chamarajanagar’s Baagali Mahadevaswamy and team presented a folk art and musical treat on the concluding day.