Rapid midnight survey of homeless from today
News

Rapid midnight survey of homeless from today

December 29, 2022

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be conducting rapid midnight survey of homeless, which is a third person survey by NGOs that will be taken up under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) 2021-22 Ashraya Sub-Unit to identify homeless people in MCC  limits. The survey will be held today (Dec. 29) and tomorrow (Dec. 30) from 11 pm to 4 am (overnight).

During the two-day survey, three NGOs will conduct survey at all the MCC Zonal Office limits. However, all the civic organisations, various Departments of the Government, Non-Government Self Help Groups, Community NGOs and general public are sought to make the rapid survey a successful one, according to a press release from the MCC Additional Commissioner.

