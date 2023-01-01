Rapid survey identifies 202 destitutes in city
Rapid survey identifies 202 destitutes in city

January 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the State Government is introducing various schemes to provide shelter to the homeless, there is no dearth of people deprived of shelter, for whom the footpaths and pavements in front of the shops turn into bed at night.

In a recent rapid survey conducted by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) involving various NGOs here, in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, 202 destitutes were identified in various parts of the city.

While in the last such survey conducted in the year 2019, as many as 286 destitutes were identified and rehabilitated.

Dr. J.S. Byralingaiah, Mission Manager of DAY-NULM, said “78 destitutes were identified on Dec. 29, 2022 and 124 on the second and last day of the survey held on Dec. 31. Of the 78 destitutes, 62 are men and 16 women.  Of 124, total 97 are men and 27 women”.

For now, they will be provided with referral services like old age home, beggars home, children’s care centre and Shaktidhama to rehabilitate them. The existing and only Shelter for Urban Homeless of the MCC, near Vidyavardhaka College on Dewan Seshadri Iyer Road, accommodates 46 destitutes who are provided with community kitchen facility, added Byralingaiah.

  1. Kavitha says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:41 am

    Dear Sir,
    Please identify the destitutes properly. They may be illegal infiltrates from other countries. Like this many infiltrates have settled in India from decades and creating problems. Please please please save our country. Deport them back to their country.

