RC steps in… orders inspection  

July 8, 2026

Cites April 9, 2026 law, asks DDPI, Tahsildar to inspect school site

Mysuru: Strong objections have been raised against the South Western Railway’s ongoing construction project adjacent to the 125-year-old Vontikoppal Government High School.

The issue gained attention after Mysuru Mithra, a sister concern of Star of Mysore, published a report titled ‘Historic 125-year-old school fading amidst high-rises’ on July 7.

Taking note of the report, Regional Commissioner (RC) Nitesh Patil clarified that under the Karnataka Government Educational Institutions Lands (Protection and Regularisation) Act, 2026, any land that has been continuously used by a Government educational institution for at least 12 years legally belongs to that institution.

Gazette notification

Patil said that the Act was notified in the Karnataka Gazette on April 9, 2026, and that district officials, heads of educational institutions and Tahsildars were instructed on June 18 to protect such lands.

He immediately forwarded the newspaper report to DDPI Uday Kumar and Tahsildar Mahesh through WhatsApp, directing them to inspect the site and bring the issue to the notice of Railway authorities.

DDPI Uday Kumar said, representations would be submitted to the Railways. He noted that although the school was originally established for children of Railway employees, no such students currently study there. Instead, the institution now serves children from economically weaker sections.

Warning that the proposed construction could threaten the school’s identity, he said, efforts would be made to persuade Railway authorities to earmark sufficient space for the institution.

Residents and members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) also voiced concern. “If the school is to survive, its campus must survive too. MPs and MLAs should intervene,” they said.

What does the Act say?

The Karnataka Government Educational Institutions Lands (Protection and Regularisation) Act, 2026, states that if a Government educational institution has been functioning continuously on any immovable property for at least 12 years, such land shall vest with the State Government or the competent authority, free from all encumbrances, claims or inheritance rights.

The Act further bars individuals from filing claims, suits, appeals or petitions before any Court or tribunal challenging the ownership or rights of the State Government or competent authority over such land once it has been vested under the law.