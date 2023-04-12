Realise dream of Rama Rajya by helping needy: Pejawar Seer

April 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji has given a call to the people to lend a helping hand to those in crisis to realise the dream of Rama Rajya, as devotion to Lord Ram is akin to patriotism and service to the Lord is nothing but serving the country.

Delivering a discourse during the preliminary meeting organised on account of his 36th Chathurmasya Vratha at Sri Krishnadhama, Saraswathipuram in city, Vishwaprasanna Swamiji said that “The works on building Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya are ongoing, which are expected to be complete by next Makar Sankranti by installing the prana (consecration of the idol).

Henceforth, the dream of Rama Rajya should be a reality, as leading a happy and peaceful life is the true meaning of Rama Rajya. The have should help the have nots to realise the dream of Rama Rajya. Everybody should become Rama by imbibing the qualities of the Lord,” Swamiji said.

In the name of Rama, those having wherewithal should help the downtrodden, as providing roof to the roofless, free education to those deprived of education and health services, ensuring a firm foundation for their life is equal to serving the country. Such thinking should pervade the country, the Seer said.

Picture shows a section of audience at Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram.

Explaining the meaning of ‘Chaturmasya Vratha,’ the Seer said ‘It is a practice followed by both yathis (seers) and grihastha (one who takes responsibility as householder). The theists, along with success in life also pray for the blessings of the God. They use varieties of flowers to worship God. But, what is needed in reality is the feelings, as the God likes the feelings that come within and ahimsa (non-violence) is the first among those feelings, followed by sarav bhuta daya (compassion towards all beings), which will impress the God.

The service to God should be through service to nation and will look forward for the cooperation of all in this regard. Dr. Nayak of Bengaluru has donated his hospital to Mutt. Likewise, including all, Chaturmasya Vratha should be observed through social service, the Seer said.

Office-bearers of various organisations and leaders took over various responsibilities related to Chaturmasya Vratha on the occasion.