Kashi has more visitors than Taj Mahal: Seer

April 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Kashi has more number of visitors than Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh, Udupi Palimaru Mutt Seer Sri Vidyadheeshatheertha Swamiji said that the country has got a good leader and the days are not far away when India becomes ‘Vishwaguru’ (world leader).

He was speaking at the 47th anniversary of Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali at a programme organised under the joint aegis of Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali and Sri Krishna Trust at Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram here on Apr. 9.

Pointing out that we are now in the era of temples, Swamiji said it is happy to note that many temples of the country are undergoing renovation.

Noting that the biggest thing is happening at Ayodhya where the Ram Mandir is coming up much to the delight of crores of Hindus across the globe, he said that Kashi is now being thronged by visitors across the world.

“The entire world was shattered when the COVID pandemic struck the globe three years ago. But India succeeded in effectively containing the pandemic. Besides, the country came up with vaccines in a record time and distributed it across the world, which act saved lakhs of lives not only in the country but in many other countries as well. The Almighty is the true friend and God will always be present in the minds of those who help others in times of such emergencies,” he said.

Writer Rohit Chakratirtha, who also spoke, said that Hindu Dharma is a Sanatana Dharma and stands on Dharma Rakshakas and Cultural leaders. He pointed out that Swamijis are playing a key role in bringing together Hindus.

He also highlighted the role of Mutts in providing Education, Employment, Financial Support etc., to the masses.

Dasavani singer Mysore Ramachandrachar and Saligrama (Udupi district) Makkala Mela Convenor and National awardee H. Sridhar Hande were felicitated on the occasion.

Sri Krishna Mandali President Subramanya R. Tantri, Secretary Srivatsa Rao, Puttanna Bhat, P.S. Ramesh, Padmanabha Bhat, Suresh, P.S. Shekar and others were present.