Ticket denial by BJP: Minister Angara to quit active politics, Savadi to leave party
News

Ticket denial by BJP: Minister Angara to quit active politics, Savadi to leave party

April 12, 2023

Bengaluru: A day after the first list of 189 BJP candidates was announced, the hurt prominent leaders have decided to quit the party and also take political retirement, upon being denied ticket to contest the coming Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

Fisheries Minister S. Angara, who is representing Sullia (SC reserve) Constituency in Dakshina Kannada for sixth consecutive term and Laxman Savadi, the sitting MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister, are those two senior leaders.

Angara said he has decided to quit active politics, as he was not just upset over not considering him for the ticket again, but for the way he is treated, despite being a loyal worker of the party, without any black mark.

Laxman Savadi, who was visibly upset over being denied ticket (as the sitting MLA Mahesh Kumatahalli, who switched over to BJP from Congress, bringing down JD(S)-Congress coalition Government in 2020 and also won subsequent by-election from Athani seat, has succeeded in bagging the ticket again), asked media, “Is there any meaning in staying in the party, when I am denied ticket.”

Savadi, though being wooed by Congress party, said he will decide his next course of action after holding a meeting of his supporters at Murughendra Shivayogi Mutt in Athani on Apr. 13.

Savadi, who was elected from Athani for three repeat terms in 2004, 2008 and 2013 on BJP ticket, had however lost to Congress’ Mahesh Kumatahalli (now in BJP) in 2018 elections.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching