Ticket denial by BJP: Minister Angara to quit active politics, Savadi to leave party

April 12, 2023

Bengaluru: A day after the first list of 189 BJP candidates was announced, the hurt prominent leaders have decided to quit the party and also take political retirement, upon being denied ticket to contest the coming Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

Fisheries Minister S. Angara, who is representing Sullia (SC reserve) Constituency in Dakshina Kannada for sixth consecutive term and Laxman Savadi, the sitting MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister, are those two senior leaders.

Angara said he has decided to quit active politics, as he was not just upset over not considering him for the ticket again, but for the way he is treated, despite being a loyal worker of the party, without any black mark.

Laxman Savadi, who was visibly upset over being denied ticket (as the sitting MLA Mahesh Kumatahalli, who switched over to BJP from Congress, bringing down JD(S)-Congress coalition Government in 2020 and also won subsequent by-election from Athani seat, has succeeded in bagging the ticket again), asked media, “Is there any meaning in staying in the party, when I am denied ticket.”

Savadi, though being wooed by Congress party, said he will decide his next course of action after holding a meeting of his supporters at Murughendra Shivayogi Mutt in Athani on Apr. 13.

Savadi, who was elected from Athani for three repeat terms in 2004, 2008 and 2013 on BJP ticket, had however lost to Congress’ Mahesh Kumatahalli (now in BJP) in 2018 elections.