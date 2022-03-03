In Briefs

Recruitment of Anganwadi workers and helpers

March 3, 2022

The Women and Child Development Department has invited online applications from eligible women candidates for appointment as Anganwadi Workers (5 posts)  and Anganwadi Helpers (13 posts) in the Anganwadi Centres at Biligere Hobli under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project. Applications can be submitted online by logging onto the website www.anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in before Mar. 22 by 5.30 pm. For details contact, Taluk Anganwadi Workers or Anganwadi Helpers Selection Committee Member-Secretary, who is also the ICDS Project Officer during office hours, according to a press release.

Likewise, the Department has also invited online applications for appointment as Anganwadi Workers (3 posts) and Anganwadi Helpers (18 posts), lying vacant in T. Narasipur taluk. The last date to apply is Mar. 22. For details, call Ph: 08227-261267 during the office hours, according to a press release from ICDS Project Officer B.N. Basavaraju.

