MP lays foundation stone for works worth Rs.15 crore

Mysuru: “The Mysuru Railway Station being redeveloped at a cost of Rs.15 crore will get a new look,” said MP Pratap Simha. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of Mysuru Railway Station at the Station premises this morning.

The works will provide improved circulating area, widening of approach road and entrance to the station which will reduce traffic congestion. The MP said that the Vishwamanava Express which starts from Ashokapuram Station will also halt at Chamarajapuram.

“There are plans to see that Ashokapuram Railway Station is extended to have more platforms for trains to depart. Once the Satellite Railway Station at Naganahalli is ready there will be scope for additional trains to Mysuru,” he added.

Later, Pratap Simha also laid foundation stone for the extension of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Ashokapuram Railway Station and said that presently this station handles eight pairs of passenger trains including two express trains one each to Tirupati and Hubballi.

The work is now being executed at a cost of Rs.75 lakh and this Foot Over Bridge (FOB) will facilitate rail users waiting to reach Ashokapuram from the far end of the Station. Besides, employees of Ashokapuram Railway Workshop are also expected to benefit from the extended FOB, he said. The average daily footfall at Ashokapuram is 3,000 with yearly passenger revenue of Rs. 8.5 lakh.

Highlights of works in progress

The Mysuru Railway Station is a heritage building and is categorised as NSG-1 (Non-Suburban Group) with annual earnings of nearly Rs. 110 crore. The Station handles 47 pairs of trains daily with an average footfall of over 60,000.

Some of the development works includes full length shelter for all platforms at a cost of Rs.2.21 crore, improvement to Westside entry (CFTRI) of the Station building at Rs. 2.24 crore, improvement and expansion of circulating area with 20-metre wide two-way road for free flow of vehicles at Rs. 6.18 crore.

To prevent congestion on platform, the FOB will be extended for direct landing onto circulating area at a cost Rs. 75 lakh while the waiting rooms and halls will be improved with upgraded amenities at a cost of Rs. 2.2 crore. Besides, illumination levels in platforms and circulating areas will be improved which will match airport standards at a cost of Rs. 98 lakh.

MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, MLC Marithibbegowda, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, BJP National Council Member B.P. Manjunath, State BJP General Secretary M. Rajendra, South Western Railway Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg and others were present.

