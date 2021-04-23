Reduce COVID-19 mortality rate in district: Dr. Sudhakar

April 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “Covid-19 mortality rate was around 4 percent in Mysuru district which needs to be controlled immediately. Most deaths were happening due to delay in admission of patients to hospitals. Some deaths have occurred for other reasons too. In fact, Mysuru has the best health infrastructure,” said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

He was speaking at a meeting here yesterday to review COVID-19 situation in the district in the presence of District In-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar.

“The State Government has come out with suitable guidelines to deal with Corona crisis and it was not a sudden decision. As many as 13 crore people of the country have take vaccination, out of which 99.96 percent have not contracted the contagion. This shows that those who have taken the vaccine were safe. People must come forward and take vaccination,” he added

The Minister said that officers of Drugs Controller Department would be held responsible in case of black marketing of Remdesivir injection and added that stern action should be taken by the Department concerned against hoarding of medicines failing which action will be taken against them.

“Like Bangalore Medical College, even Mysore Medical College was capable of dealing with the situation, thanks to 2,000 beds available. But the administration has to become active. Within next two to three days, at least 1,000 beds should be kept ready for Covid patients,” he added. The Minister said it was possible to treat patients if they were diagnosed earlier and the district administration has been doing a good job in this regard. Even more number of people have been vaccinated in the district, he said and added that the spread of pandemic can be checked if primary and secondary contacts of patients undergo RT-PCR test.

Dr. Sudhakar opined that 95 percent of patients do not require hospitalisation as they can be cured at home through telemedicine. People need not worry if they test positive, but they need to follow strict quarantine rules.

He directed the authorities concerned to create two Helplines for the management of Remdesivir and oxygen. MLAs L. Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, Ashwin Kumar and Anil Chikkamadu, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, DC Rohini Sindhuri, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and others were present.