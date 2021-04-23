MMC&RI students express inability to work at three Hospitals

April 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) have categorically said that it was not possible for them to work in District Hospital, Trauma Care Centre and K.R. Hospital. However, they are ready to work only in K.R. Hospital.

The students, who met Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, who visited K.R. Hospital here yesterday, told him that they were committed to serve patients in view of COVID-19 pandemic, but pressure should not be exerted on them. Last year, there were no Corona patients treated Trauma Care Centre, but this time, treatment was being given to Corona patients there too.

With no deployment of additional staff, patients were treated with the existing staff in District Hospital, Trauma Care Centre and K.R. Hospital. Over 250 students are studying at MMC&RI and nearly 80 of them had volunteered to treat Covid patients. Around 45 of them had contracted virus last year. The current second wave of COVID-19 was affecting people in the age group of 20 to 50 years. The duty doctors were not given protective gadgets while treating Covid patients. They would not hesitate to treat patients but they were concerned about their health safety too. In the wake of this, they must be posted in K.R. Hospital to treat both Covid and non-Covid patients.

The Minister received the memorandum and said it was true that pressure has increased but not the number of doctors. There was shortage of Group ‘D’ workers on the one hand and on the other hand the increase in beds and patients. Since there has been a surge in Corona positive cases, doctors must co-operate with the Government. Every possible things will be done to meet your demands at the earliest, he added.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and relatives of some patients complained against MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, over his style of functioning and not taking firm decision.

The Minister took the Dean to task and asked what problem he had to work in co-ordination with District Hospital staff and utilise facilities to help people.

“Should I come here wearing PPE kit to review arrangements. Why cannot you reserve 1,000 beds for Covid patients alone? A board must be put up to show the availability of beds in the Hospital,” he added.