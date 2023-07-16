Relocated tusker travels from H.D. Kote to Kodagu 

July 16, 2023

Drona covers 100 kms from Antharasanthe in 20 days to return to its familiar territory near Virajpet

Madikeri: A wild tusker, which was captured and relocated from Virajpet Taluk in Kodagu District to H.D. Kote jungles, has defied expectations by making an astonishing journey back to its original capture site, covering approximately 100 kilometres in just 20 days. The elephant was spotted near its familiar territory yesterday, leaving authorities and locals perplexed.

This tusker had previously caused havoc in coffee plantations, instilling fear among workers and inflicting significant damage to agricultural fields in the areas of Ammathi and Vontiangadi near Virajpet. In response, many estate workers have been forced to confine themselves indoors for their safety.

This incident recalls the remarkable journey of another tusker named Kusha, who traversed an incredible distance from Bandipur Tiger Reserve to his familiar territory in the Dubare Forest Range.

Over a span of six months, 30-year-old elephant Kusha covered a remarkable distance of over 150 kilometres, finally reaching the Dubare Elephant Camp in June 2022. Kusha was recognised for his association with a herd that included several female elephants and was fitted with a radio collar, enabling easy tracking of his movements.

Similarly, the recent elephant’s movements were monitored through a radio collar after being captured and fitted with one. In an effort to address the elephant’s menace, the Forest Department organised a comprehensive operation on June 25, involving wildlife experts and officials, to capture the rogue tusker.

The operation, which spanned two days, utilised five tamed elephants and a team of over 40 officers and staff. Ultimately, the elephant was tranquillised successfully and relocated to a forest area near Antharasanthe Range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in H.D. Kote taluk. The tusker was given the name Drona after being fitted with a radio collar by Thammaiah.

Despite the relocation, the elephant has now managed to return to the vicinity of coffee plantations near Siddapura, Maldare, Chennangi and Polibetta, causing further distress among workers and farmers. In response, the Forest Department has deployed radio collar specialists to closely monitor the elephant’s movements and ensure the safety of the local community.

Mandepanda Praveen Bopayya, President of the Ammathi Farmers’ Association, emphasised the need for a permanent solution to mitigate the human-elephant conflict arising from the elephant’s return. He urged the Forest Department to develop scientific strategies that prioritise the safety of both the community and the elephant.

Similarly, Mahadev, Head of the Workers’ Union, stressed the importance of finding a sustainable approach that promotes coexistence and wildlife conservation. A comprehensive plan that balances the interests of all stakeholders is urgently required.

In the interim, the Forest Department has advised coffee plantation owners and workers to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their crops. They have also encouraged the community to promptly report any sightings or incidents to the Department for immediate action. “We are committed to driving the elephant back into the jungle,” affirmed Virajpet DFO Sharanabasappa.