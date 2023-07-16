CNC delegation meets CM for resolution of ethnic issues

July 16, 2023

Bengaluru: The Codava National Council (CNC) delegation met Chief Minister Siddharamaiah yesterday at the CM’s Home Office ‘Krishna’ and the meeting was facilitated by Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnana.

The Chief Minister assured the CNC delegation that he would address the two major ethnic issues raised by the CNC. Firstly, he pledged to change the official nomenclature of the Codava community from ‘Kodagaru’ to ‘Kodava’ in accordance with the recommendations of the Dr. Dwarakanath Commission.

This change would be implemented soon after the Cabinet meeting and the updated name would be included in Government records and published in the State Gazette, the CM assured.

Secondly, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that a comprehensive ethnographic study would be conducted to determine the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Kodava community. The study will be initiated shortly.

The delegation was led by CNC President Nandineravanda U. Nachappa and comprised over 30 members from the community.