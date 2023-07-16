CNC delegation meets CM for resolution of ethnic issues
News

CNC delegation meets CM for resolution of ethnic issues

July 16, 2023

Bengaluru: The Codava National Council (CNC) delegation met Chief Minister Siddharamaiah yesterday at the CM’s Home Office ‘Krishna’ and the meeting was facilitated by Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnana.

The Chief Minister assured the CNC delegation that he would address the two major ethnic issues raised by the CNC. Firstly, he pledged to change the official nomenclature of the Codava community from ‘Kodagaru’ to ‘Kodava’ in accordance with the recommendations of the Dr. Dwarakanath Commission.

This change would be implemented soon after the Cabinet meeting and the updated name would be included in Government records and published in the State Gazette, the CM assured.

Secondly, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that a comprehensive ethnographic study would be conducted to determine the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Kodava community. The study will be initiated shortly.

The delegation was led by CNC President Nandineravanda U. Nachappa and comprised over 30 members from the community.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching