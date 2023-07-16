Strong youth needed for global development: Swami Muktidanandaji
July 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A strong youth community is essential for the development of the world, opined Sri Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji Maharaj while speaking at a special dance-drama  programme ‘Vande Bharata,’ organised as part of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by Sri Vivekananda Kala Kendra and Sri Ramakrishna School at the School’s auditorium recently.

“You must have confidence in yourself. When you have strong belief in your abilities, success is guaranteed. Big achievements are possible with strong determination. We should not be cowards but move forward with courage,” advised Swami Muktidanandaji quoting  Swami Vivekananda.

“Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and others, who participated in the freedom movement, sacrificed everything for the nation and became immortals. Youth should be aware of all these things because a strong youth community is essential for the development of the world,” said  Swami Muktidanandaji and commended Vivekananda Kala Kendra for presenting ‘Vande Bharata’ programme and for serving the country by performing such value based  programmes which promote our cultural significance and national awareness.

Sri Vivekananda Kala Kendra’s Dr. V. Nagaraj, Dr. Shwetha and others were present.

