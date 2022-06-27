Remember sacrifices made by freedom fighters: MP

June 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that we should always remember the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, MP Pratap Simha said that at the same time we should not forget to honour them for all their struggles and sacrifices.

He was speaking after inaugurating the stage programme of ‘Amrutha Bharatige Kannadadarathi’ programme organised jointly by the district administration, MCC and Kannada and Culture Department marking ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ — the 75th year of Indian independence — at the Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere Grounds here on Saturday.

Pointing out that freedom fighters are being honoured across the country as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ celebrations, Simha said that the same is being celebrated as ‘Amrutha Bharatige Kannadadarathi’ programme in Karnataka, wherein freedom fighters are feted.

MLC K.S. Keshavaprasad from Bengaluru, who delivered the keynote address, said that the students should read books on freedom fighters and great warriors of Karnataka who fought for our land. Stressing on the need for students to inculcate the ideologies of great leaders, he said that at the same time they should also develop the spirit of freedom.

Three freedom fighters — Revanna, Rangashetty and Somashekar — were feted on the occasion. Several Dance Schools of the city, which took part in the event were distributed certificates. MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phanish, Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman N.R. Krishnappagowda, Compost Development Corporation Chairman S. Mahadevaiah, Additional DC Dr. Manjunathaswamy, Kannada and Culture Joint Director Mallkarjunaswamy, MCC Additional Commissioner M. Roopa and others were present.