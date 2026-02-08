Removal of Dr. Ambedkar flexes triggers protest

February 8, 2026

Mysuru: Tension prevailed at Yaraganahalli yesterday after flexes bearing the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar were removed by Mysuru City Corporation’s Abhaya team, prompting residents to stage a protest alleging disrespect to the ‘Architect of the Indian Constitution.’

Flexes had been put up from Yaraganahalli Circle to Deve Gowda Circle following the guddali puja for the proposed Yaraganahalli Ambedkar Main Arch.

After the permitted period ended, Abhaya team members removed the flexes and kept them aside.

During this process, one of the flexes reportedly turned upside down due to the wind. Residents, who noticed the flex, alleged insult to Dr. Ambedkar and launched a protest at the spot.

MLA Tanveer Sait rushed to the scene, reprimanded the Abhaya team members and ensured the flex was reinstalled at the same location.

Following his intervention, the protesters withdrew their agitation. Javarappa, Anand, Vinod, Somashekar, Doreswamy, Puttaraju and others participated in the protest.