Remove mud from Valmiki Road

June 22, 2020

Sir,

There is a lot of mud accumulation on Valmiki Road near Maharani’s College. Owing to rains, some parts of the road are slushy and is posing a danger to two-wheeler riders.

Hence, on behalf of the motorists and pedestrians, I request the MCC authorities concerned to remove the mud from the side of the road so that the riders will have a smooth drive and morning walkers can walk freely.

– Sanjay Kini, Mysuru, 21.6.2020

