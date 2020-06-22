Re-visiting Shashi Tharoor’s advice on India-China border dispute

I am no politician, yet in a democracy every citizen with a voting right is a politician. After all, he has chosen his Government. This is the simple reason I ventured to contemplate on what was happening in Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between our forces and that of China. Thank God, the Parliament is not in Session…
William Shakespeare famously spoke about the man’s helplessness before, let me say, fate. In the play ‘Hamlet,’ a character bemoans, “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, but in battalions.”
Our country, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we the people seem to be facing the same kind of situation Shakespeare spoke of in the play ‘Hamlet.’ In the midst of COVID-19 refusing to go away, rather surging in numbers, the consequent economic meltdown, fear of an uncertain future, we are faced with the border clashes with China thus compounding our difficulties.
I wonder if China does not feel “sorrow” despite having similar difficulties, rather worse with Hong Kong on the boil. But China being a Communist country, with one-party rule, a totalitarian country with no opposition and no citizen allowed to ask questions like in our democratic country, can easily ignore the world opinion, loss of human lives and economic meltdown. Therefore, China, without being questioned by its people unlike in our country, can engage itself in a geo-political game with India and hope to win.
India too can hope to win in this geo-political game, in my humble opinion, only if, as a democracy, every citizen and every political leader cutting across party-lines, resolves, like the Englishman during World War II, who asserted “Right or Wrong, My Country” and stands firmly behind the ruling Government without striking a discordant note or making demoralising statements. England as a democracy followed this patriotic ideal. Democracy won. Dictator lost. Then why not India win?
Be that as it may, after our PM called an all-party meeting to discuss the Ladakh situation and martyrdom of our soldiers, I was left wondering what was the outcome of the meeting and how did it resonate with the main Opposition Congress and the Left parties. It was then that I remembered our know-all Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor, who wrote the book ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister — Narendra Modi and his India.’ It was published in 2018, one year before the 2019 Parliamentary elections that was won by BJP.
At the end of Chapter 42 of the 500-page book, Tharoor hazards a prediction about Modi’s defeat in the 2019 Parliamentary elections with a sense of audacity. He couches his prediction in his own garbled style. Let me use his own words: “Will Prime Minister Modi have the sagacity to make our relationship with the US what it should be, as his Prime Ministerial term lurches towards its inglorious conclusion?”
Well, we know Modi’s Prime Ministerial terms marched towards a triumphal victory with greater majority than in his 2014 victory driving the Opposition to their inglorious political limbo. Hope, Shashi Tharoor, may not hazard another such ominous prediction about Modi in the next 2024 Parliamentary elections.
Now let me turn to the present and what Shashi Tharoor has written in Chapter 43 titled “Kowtowing to China?”
He regrets the fact that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had met on numerous occasions, for all these meetings there did not seem to have been much headway made on the most serious issue confronting the two nations — border conflicts, the trade imbalance and China’s growing aggression to fulfill its regional and global aspirations, among others. He mentions about Doklam standoff for months in 2018, Dalai Lama’s April 2017 visit to Arunachal Pradesh and its border town of Tawang and how these developments annoyed China.
He seems to ask a pertinent question: If China could settle its boundary with Myanmar along the McMahon Line, why not with India?
He says India took a conciliatory approach with China and it was a setback and China has scant regard for India’s sensitivities on various issues.
But Shashi Tharoor has a word of advice, or call it counselling, to China which, I guess, is good for China in the long run. Let me quote:
“But India somewhat bigger than China’s other regional neighbours, and is made of sterner stuff. Rather than adopting a confrontational stand, China’s leaders should work with us. If they don’t, and instead move, to follow through on their threats, they may well discover that India, too, has cards to play.”
My humble, layman’s feeling is that we should convey this message, nay warning, to China post-haste through diplomatic channels.
And Shashi Tharoor’s another counselling too should make sense in the present situation to bring ‘Peace for Our Time’ (to borrow a phrase from British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain but not with the kind of result Chamberlain got!)
“China can veer away from confrontation towards at least co-existence if not extensive co-operation.” To my mind Shashi Tharoor seems to have had a mystical kind of premonition when he suggested in 2018 a way to bring China to its senses. This is what he wrote:
“But to pull this off successfully requires… political firmness, military preparedness to discourage any PLA (China’s People’s Liberation Army) adventurism, hard-headed economic negotiations and skilful diplomacy.”
No more Kowtowing to China. Only a polite Namaskara, yes Mr. Shashi Tharoor. But who in the past ignored India’s borders with China? I received a WhatsApp message where the then Defence Minister A.K. Anthony was telling the Parliament in 2013 that India did not develop any infrastructure or military capability on the border but China did. India did not build roads and airfields. May be, now that India is doing all that under Modi Government, China is annoyed.
Jai Hind!
e-mail: [email protected]
Mr Ganapathy
“England as a democracy followed this patriotic ideal. Democracy won. Dictator lost. Then why not India win?”
When you refer to WWII Britain ( not England as England has been just a region), you ignore 4 important facts:
1.Britain had a national government. That is The three political parties in Britain then: Conservative,Labour and Liberal parties joined together and formed a national unity government. That was to include all opinions,so that the government speaks as a whole, and reflected the opinions of every one in the country The three parties hated each other in Britain, but for the sake of the country, they came together in a government.
The situation in India is different The BJP government blames the Congress and vice versa. Hence, divided opinions at the political level and in the country.
2. The PM was Winston Churchill,elected to lead, because,the previous PM Chamberlain was trying to be friendly with Hitler.
In India PM Modi’s friendship with Xi Jinping dates back to years before he became the PM, when Modi was the CM of Gujarat. When you have friendship with a Chinese leader, you forget what China can do. Typical Nehru’s fault again- which Vajpayee in 1962 in a large public meeting in Mysuru accused Nehru of this folly.
3. Even when Britain had strict censorship at the WWII time, certain events were told to people. For example, the disastrous defeat at Dunkirk of British army,by Germans, where many British soldiers were dead. This information was given to people.
Modi maintains there was no China intrusion, and yet Satellite images obtained by the Western media, immediately after the clash,told a different story. The Galwan valley was taken by China.
4. Winston Churchill was prepared to resign,any time,and he accepted, that all that went wrong was his fault
Modi blames the previous government although this serious loss of territory has taken place under his watch.
6. Winston Churchill visited all places where British soldiers died fighting.
Modi after saying about the soldiers death, was more interested in the International Yoga day. He should have visited the scene of clash. He would.t,because that place now belongs to China!
You have not commented on the latest development. Trump is full of bluster,and that he will not help India,as India is not a NATO country. He is in political trouble because of the release of the book by his former national security advisor John Bolton, where he mentions the very close friendship of Trump and Xi Jinping, and the latter was asked by Trump to help to win his election. As it stands Joe Biden the democratic presidential candiate has a huge poll lead. He is advised by an Indian-origin Senator Kamla Harris, who dislike Modi’s CAA laws. Joe Biden is not Barak Obama.
The information today is Russia has intervened seriously,and has arranged the meeting of Indian and Chinese foreign ministers in Moscow, presided by the Russian Foreign minister. Indian cannot ignore Russian advice. It will be very clear that Russia will side with China, its Communist ally,and advise India not to escalate the conflict. Territories lost to China is going to be lost for ever. Tharoor ignored the fact that Soviet leader then advised Nehru,asRussian leaders are doing today,to netotiate only,which means,China kept the territory then,will do the same this time.
Finally Modi should have learned from the mistakes of past Congress governments, including Vajpayee’s government, that was not getting too close to Chinse leaders. Since the days of Morarji Desai’s Janata government,where Vajpayee was a foreign minister, and got too close to Chinese leaders-which he in 1962 accused Nehru doing the same.
If I were you,I would not listen to Tharoor, but to George Fernandes. Please read what Fernandes said:https://www.oneindia.com/india/when-george-fernandes-called-china-indias-enemy-no-1-sparked-controversy-2843591.html
I quote:”Fernandes, 68 then, had cited China’s backing Pakistan and Myanmar and also adopting a policy of encirclement against India”
China has cleverly with discounted products bribery has ,lured Nepal,Bangladesh and Sri Lanka into its camp.
Apologies: Many typos.The post is too long to correct them and repost, sorry again.
Hello Mr Ganapathy
What you mentioned about England ( it is Britain as clarified)is WWII time Britain,when all major cities in Britain were bombed by the German Luftwaffe. There was hence the case of the nation’s ‘survival. The PM Churchill as explained by the poster above formed a national unity government consisting of the ruling and opposition parties. The nation’s unity was thus achieved.
This situation in India is different.
As a general comment ,I should articulate how other democracies in the West work. In each of these countries ,there are committees on intelligence,defence,home,finance,health etc..,, in each of which, there is membership of ruling and opposition parties . This ensures that government policies,actions etc..are shared with the opposition party members,and discussed. That way,the opposition parties cannot claim ignorance of any policies or actions. These committees meet each week ,and in this Corona Virus situation ,on -line.
This transparency is what makes these countries work reasonably well,,even in crisis situations.
I recollect,even at the final stages of Vietnam War,the beleaguered President,reeling from the Watergate Scandal, and when the Senate with the Democrat majority was pursuing impeachment hearing, the Vietnam war-related information was shared with Democrats in the above committees