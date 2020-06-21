18 more test COVID-19 positive in Mysuru

June 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After the Heritage City of Mysuru reported 22 cases yesterday, it reported 18 more cases today, June 21. With the latest 18 positive cases, Mysuru has a total 169 positive cases. The figures have to be, however, confirmed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in the daily evening media bulletin.

According to Health Department sources, of the 18 cases that were reported today, 3 are of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Policemen – Fifth Battalion – all residents of Jokey Quarters who had been on bandobust duty at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. One 42-year-old person hailing from S.K. Agrahara in T. Narasipur has tested positive. He has a travel history of Bengaluru.

Four members of a family from Hinkal BEML Layout – 13-year-old boy, 9-year-old boy and a 38-year-old male and 56-year-old woman tested positive and all of them have a travel history of Bengaluru. A couple from Belavatha RBI (30-year-old and 31-year-old) too tested positive. They have a travel history of Chennai.

Another 63-year-old male on Krishna Vilasa Road near Maharani’s College has contracted the disease. Preliminary enquiries say that the person claimed that he went to Hunsur and met a trader from whom he has got the infection.

A 33-year-old person from BEML Layout, a 64-year-old male from an apartment in V.V. Mohalla, a 64-year-old Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) case from Rammanahalli, a 30-year-old person from Ankanahalli near T. Narasipur who has Influenza-like Illness (ILI), a 35-year-old male from Hura in Nanjangud who was a primary contact of BMTC employee who tested positive a couple of days back and a 56-year-old resident of Srirampura have tested positive. The identity of one more case is yet to be revealed.

Health Department authorities said that they were doing their best to trace the travel history, primary and secondary contacts of infected people. Some areas and localities have been sealed down so that there is no community spread, they added.