Rename NTM School as ‘Maharani Kempananjammanni New Type Model Government School’

February 8, 2022

Delegation thanks Education Minister for shifting NTM School to original place

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after the Government shifted the NTM School to Maharani Teacher Training Institute premises located opposite the School on N.S. Road, where the NTM School was originally started over a century ago, a delegation led by Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs thanked Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh for shifting the school to its founding location.

Prof. Urs, who met the Minister at DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) in Nazarbad here on Monday, thanked the Minister for the shifting of the NTM School, which was founded by Maharani Kempananjammanni over a century ago.

Pointing out that this was the first ever Government Girls School in the erstwhile Mysore Princely State, Prof. Urs appealed the Minister to develop the School as a model institution.

Stressing on the need for maintaining the heritage characteristics of the school when new blocks are constructed, he wanted the Government to sanction more funds for the school’s development.

The delegation also appealed the Government to rename the School as ‘Maharani Kempananjammanni New Type Model Government School.’

Prof. Urs presented a copy of a book on Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to Minister Nagesh. After receiving the book, the Minister is said to have told that there are plans to introduce chapters on Nalwadi’s contributions for the State’s welfare and growth, in School curriculum.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) Ramachandraraje Urs was present on the occasion. Activists Aravind Sharma, H.L. Yamuna and others were in the delegation.