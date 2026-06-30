Renowned UK Mathematician to attend Quest Academy Investiture Ceremony 
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Renowned UK Mathematician to attend Quest Academy Investiture Ceremony 

June 30, 2026

Mysuru: Quest Academy, Mysuru, will celebrate the dawn of new student leadership at its Investiture Ceremony-2026 scheduled to take place on Saturday (July 4) from 9.30 am onwards at the Quest Academy Auditorium in Subhashnagar.  

Operating under the inspiring theme, “Leaders of Tomorrow. Builders of a Better World,” the ceremony will formally confer titles and responsibilities upon the newly elected student council members.  

These young leaders will take their oaths, pledging to guide the student body with unwavering integrity, academic excellence, compassion and a spirit of innovation throughout the upcoming academic year. 

The Academy has invited Satvinder Singh, a globally renowned Mathematics Educator hailing from the United Kingdom (UK), as the chief guest.  

Singh, widely celebrated for his dynamic and accessible approach to mathematical pedagogy, will deliver the keynote address before officiating the ceremonial pinning of the badges for the new council. 

Following the formal investiture ceremony, the morning will seamlessly transition into an intellectually stimulating academic showcase.  

Open Interaction 

Singh will lead a highly anticipated “Mathematical Open Interaction,” a unique segment designed to demystify complex mathematical concepts, encourage critical thinking and inspire a genuine love for numbers among students and attendees. 

 Mathematics Marathon   

Furthermore, the day will feature an exhilarating “Mathematics Marathon” exclusively tailored for Grade 8 students. This fast-paced, problem-solving marathon will challenge the students’ analytical skills and teamwork, transforming the traditional leadership ceremony into a comprehensive celebration of both character and intellect. 

Quest Academy, a CBSE School of Sri Siddhartha Education Society (SSES), at Subhashnagar on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, is a premium co-educational day school offering classes from pre-School.  

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