Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan gets interim bail

October 30, 2024

Likely to undergo surgical intervention for spinal and foot conditions in Bengaluru

Actor to be released after 131 days in jail

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court this morning granted interim bail for six weeks to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is incarcerated in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, where he is accused number 2.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty approved the interim bail application to allow Darshan to undergo surgery.

The Court outlined specific conditions for the bail, including surrender of Darshan’s passport and the requirement for his legal team to submit a medical report within a week detailing the treatment being given.

Additionally, Darshan must provide surety from two individuals along with a bond of Rs. 2 lakh. He has been instructed not to contact any witnesses, threaten them directly or indirectly. Darshan has also been instructed by the Court not to appear before the media, print and social media to give any statement on any issue including his health condition.

The sandalwood actor was arrested in Mysuru on June 11 by a team of Bengaluru Police and sent to jail on June 22.

Senior Advocate C.V. Nagesh, representing Darshan, presented medical reports indicating that the actor suffers from spinal and foot conditions requiring urgent surgical intervention.

The advocate noted that Darshan is experiencing L5 and S1 disc issues, which could adversely affect his blood circulation.

The High Court reviewed medical reports from specialists at Ballari Central Prison and Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), confirming the necessity of surgery.

Nagesh argued that Darshan’s medical condition necessitates treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru and confirmed that Darshan would bear all expenses.

However, Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar opposed interim bail request, raising concerns regarding the expected duration of hospitalisation and suggesting that the surgery should occur at a Government facility following a thorough assessment by a medical board.

The Court questioned Nagesh on the choice of Mysuru for the surgery. “Why Mysuru? Let a doctor in Bengaluru examine and provide an assessment of the surgery’s urgency and duration. Interim bail is time-limited and we need to understand how long you would be hospitalised,” Justice Shetty stated. Nagesh reiterated his request for the operation to be done at the Mysuru facility. However, the Court ordered to undergo treatment in Bengaluru only.

Regular bail pending

Darshan’s regular bail plea remains pending, but the High Court’s recent order offers him temporary relief to address his medical needs. The actor’s bail application, submitted on Sept. 21, was previously rejected by the Sessions Court.

In response, he approached the High Court for interim bail to receive necessary treatment. On Aug. 29, Darshan was transferred to Ballari Central Prison from Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara after photographs and videos surfaced of him chilling out with other ‘privileged’ prisoners including a known rowdy-sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, on the prison grounds. The footage also showed him making a video call from his cell.

Family arrives in Ballari

Following the High Court’s granting of the interim bail, Darshan’s family, including his wife Vijayalakshmi and close associates, arrived at Ballari Central Prison. Sources indicate that the actor could be released later in the day, pending receipt of the release order. Meanwhile, Kashinathaiah, father of the deceased Renukaswamy, addressed media personnel in Chitradurga regarding Darshan’s interim bail, stating they had no objections to the actor being granted bail, but emphasised that their pursuit of justice would continue.