Renukaswamy Murder Case: HC bail decision was a ‘perverse’ exercise of judicial power: SC

August 14, 2025

New Delhi: In big blow to actor Darshan and other six accused in the Renukaswamy muder case, the Supreme Court this morning set aside the bail granted to them by Karnataka High Court on Dec. 13 last year.

The Apex Court bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan, ordered the authorities take all seven into custody immediately and to conduct the trial expeditiously.

The Supreme Court in its judgment said, “We considered everything, the grant of bail as well as cancellation. It is evident that the order of High Court suffers from serious legal infirmities. The order fails to record any special or cogent reasons for granting bail under Sections 302, and 34 IPC. Instead, it reflects a mechanical exercise of discretion formed by significant omission of legally relevant facts. Moreover, the high court undertook an extensive examination of witness statements at pre-trial stage, highlighting alleged contradictions and delays, issues that are inherently matters for the trial court to assess in cross-examination. The trial court is alone the appropriate forum for evaluating the credibility and liability of the witnesses.”

The Bench further added, “The order dated Dec. 13, 2024, is set aside and the bail granted to the accused person is hereby cancelled. The authorities are directed to take the accused in custody forthwith. Given the gravity of offence, the trial shall be conducted expeditiously and the judgment rendered on merits in accordance with law. The observations made herein are strictly confined to issue of bail and shall not influence the trial on merits.”

The Supreme Court also cautioned the State Government against providing special treatment to the accused in jail.

“The day we come to know that the accused persons are being provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to place the superintendent into suspension along with all other officials,” the Court said.

It may be recalled that Darshan was shifted from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru to Ballari Central jail, after the photograph of him sitting along with a rowdy sheeter and sipping coffee and a video call clip had gone viral, before he was granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court on medical grounds followed by regular bail to all accused.