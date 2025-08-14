Silver factory heist: Police bust Gujarat dacoit gang

August 14, 2025

16 kg silver worth Rs. 18.80 lakh recovered; other 21 theft cases solved, property worth Rs. 47.57 lakh seized

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have arrested a seven-member inter-State dacoit gang from Gujarat involved in a high-profile robbery at a silver ornament manufacturing unit in Hebbal.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 16 kilograms of silver worth Rs. 18.80 lakh, two cars used in the crime, one pistol and nine live bullets. Investigations have also helped crack 21 theft cases reported since July 14, with recovered property valued at Rs. 47.57 lakh.

Addressing reporters at her office this morning, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that on July 28, the gang broke into a factory located in the Hebbal Industrial Area. The factory had more than 300 kg of gold and silver ornaments and materials.

Pistol-wielding men

After scaling the compound wall, two of the accused threatened three security guards with a pistol and a knife, tied their hands and feet, taped their mouths to immobilise them, snatched their mobile phones and physically assaulted them.

The gang then broke through the cement sheet roofing to gain entry and looted silver materials worth Rs. 18.80 lakh from the premises.

The prime accused is the factory owner’s driver, who had accumulated debts of Rs. 50 lakh. He masterminded the robbery and contacted an inter-State gang based in Disha village, Gujarat.

Through Instagram messages, he sent them detailed information — including the factory’s exact location, safety vault positions, entry and exit points and sketches with escape routes.

Safe vault unbroken

According to the Police Commissioner, the driver had prepared three plans to rob the factory and the gang chose the final plan, which involved a direct break-in. On July 28, between 1.45 am and 4.30 am, the gang executed the robbery.

Although they failed to open the safe containing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs. 4 crore, they managed to escape with silver sheets, lamps and moulds weighing 16 kg and valued at Rs. 18.80 lakh.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Hebbal Police Station and a special investigation team was formed.

The first breakthrough came when one accused was arrested in Mysuru, followed by three more arrests in Bengaluru.

Fingerprint matches from the National Crime Records Bureau database confirmed that the gang was from Gujarat. Acting on this lead, a Mysuru City Police team, with assistance from Gujarat Police, arrested three more accused in Disha village.

The prime accused (A1) conspired with A2 — a notorious dacoit from Gujarat with over 30 criminal cases, including robbery and illegal arms possession — and A3 to A7 to execute the crime. The gang used two vehicles — a Thar and a Creta — in the operation.

In addition to the high-profile dacoity case at Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru City Police have successfully solved 21 theft-related cases over the past month and recovered property valued at Rs. 47.57 lakh.

These include burglaries, robberies, house break-ins, chain snatching, theft by domestic help and vehicle thefts.

A total of 22 accused were arrested by Narasimharaja, Metagalli, Vidyaranyapuram, Alanahalli, Kuvempunagar and Vijayanagar Police teams.