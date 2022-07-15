Rest rooms in public places crying for attention
July 15, 2022

Sir,

The Jaganmohan Palace and the auditorium attached to it is one of the most important public places where tourists visit in large numbers. Many cultural and social functions are held in that auditorium. 

But the condition of the toilets there is so horrible that one feels like running away from that building itself ! Added to the dilapidated stairs in the restroom, the stinking smell permeating all around indeed makes one shudder.

Can the authorities please take note of this and do the needful as early as possible particularly when the tourist season is around the corner?

– Kala Chary, Bogadi, 10.7.2022

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Rest rooms in public places crying for attention”

  1. K Sridhar says:
    July 16, 2022 at 9:34 am

    “Pay and use” toilets are the best way to keep the public toilets clean.

