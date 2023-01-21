Resume bus services from J.P. Nagar last stop, Gurur ORR junction
Resume bus services from J.P. Nagar last stop, Gurur ORR junction

January 21, 2023

Sir,

I am a commuter of KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) city bus. The following buses which were stopped two years back due to Covid-19 pandemic are yet to resume operations:

Route No. 10A of Kuvempunagar Bus Depot which was operating from J.P. Nagar last bus stop to L&T via Chamundipuram, Ramaswamy Circle, Dasappa Circle and Vontikoppal.

Route No. 11R of Kuvempunagar Depot and Satagalli Depot which were operating from J.P. Nagar last bus stop to City Bus Stand via Chamundipuram, Railway Station, K.R. Hospital and Suburban Bus Stand.

Route No. 11RG of Kuvempunagar Depot which was operating from Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction near Gurur to City Bus Stand via St. Thomas School, Ramanuja Road and JSS Hospital.

Route Nos. 15 and 15A of Bannimantap Depot which was operating from J.P. Nagar last bus stop to B.M. Sri Nagar.

Route Nos. 72 and 135 of Kuvempunagar Bus Depot.

As such, daily commuters, including office-goers as well as school and college students, are put to a lot of hardship every day.

We are finding it difficult to reach our destination in time due to the lack of city buses. We are forced to hire autorickshaw by spending from our pocket to reach the places even though we have monthly bus pass.

Buses which come almost full from J.P. Nagar last bus stop will not provide stoppage at Goblimara stop. Every day there will be big crowd at Goblimara bus stop between 8.30 am and 9.30 am.

I request the transport authorities concerned, in the interest of general public, to look into it and resume the service of the above mentioned buses at the earliest and also operate ITS board which shows the real time arrival of the buses, as well as introduce SMS facility (No. 161), so that the passengers can have information about the arrival of buses.

– Parashivamurthy, J.P. Nagar, 2.1.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Resume bus services from J.P. Nagar last stop, Gurur ORR junction”

  1. Arun says:
    January 21, 2023 at 10:15 pm

    Route No 124 – CBS to Vijaynagar – was also stopped after COVID.
    The issue of public buses is like a vicious circle. If authorities don’t run enough buses, people will obviously use personal vehicles. This in turn leads poor patronage for public buses. And then finally authorities reduce or scrap the bus service altogether citing poor public response. But if bus service is frequent, timely and provides last mile connectivity then people would definitely go for it.

    Reply

