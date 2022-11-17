Resume city bus service to Mysore Airport
Voice of The Reader

Resume city bus service to Mysore Airport

November 17, 2022

Sir,

With the normal flight schedules resumed at Mysore Airport, there is an increase in number of travellers opting for air travel.

Before the Covid lockdown KSRTC was operating reasonably good number of services between Mysuru City and the Airport.

It is high time for the KSRTC to resume their Airport services from Mysuru City.

Hope the authorities concerned will expedite the resumption of Airport bus services and help the travellers.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 3.11.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Resume city bus service to Mysore Airport”

  1. Shanky says:
    November 23, 2022 at 10:00 pm

    I also recommend Jutka Gaadi as a symbol of Mysuooroo ;]
    ( Some yoga hippies will use them for sure)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching