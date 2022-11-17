Resume city bus service to Mysore Airport

November 17, 2022

Sir,

With the normal flight schedules resumed at Mysore Airport, there is an increase in number of travellers opting for air travel.

Before the Covid lockdown KSRTC was operating reasonably good number of services between Mysuru City and the Airport.

It is high time for the KSRTC to resume their Airport services from Mysuru City.

Hope the authorities concerned will expedite the resumption of Airport bus services and help the travellers.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 3.11.2022

