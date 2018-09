Mysuru: Jammada M. Poonacha (94), retired CFTRI Scientist, passed away last night at his residence on 12th Cross, V.V. Mohalla here following a cardiac arrest.

He leaves behind his wife Gangamma Poonacha, son J.P. Aiyanna (Ganesh), daughter-in-law Sandhya, grand-daughters Surina and Simran and a host of relatives and friends.

His body was donated to JSS Hospital this afternoon, according to family sources.