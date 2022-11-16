Retired IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni’s murder motive stirs a hornet’s nest: MCC blamed for not razing another illegal structure

November 16, 2022

Former UoM Physical Education Director says he is harassed, threatened by violators

While MCC does not act on illegality, even Police refuse to file FIR against harassment

Mysore/Mysuru: With the murder of retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni over the dispute of illegal construction by his neighbour and the delay by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in taking action against the illegality hogging national headlines, more skeletons are tumbling out of the MCC’s closets.

Yesterday, a press conference was called at Pathrakarthara Bhavan by Dr. C. Krishna, retired Director of Physical Education (PE) Department, University of Mysore (UoM) where he brought to light another instance of inaction and negligence where the MCC officers failed to produce documents to the Court in the case of a commercial building that is coming up in a residential plot in Saraswathipuram.

The said commercial building is located on Saraswathipuram First Main Road, Fifth Cross (site No. 2961/52, CH 28), Dr. Krishna said, producing all the relevant documents including the notices issued by the MCC to N. Kumar, the owner of the building. “The building is being constructed next to my house in violation of building byelaws and in violation of the sanctioned building plan,” he alleged.

Complaint to Zonal Commissioner

“I have complained to the MCC Zonal Commissioner regarding the violation and the civic body has issued three notices to the building owner who has approached the Court of Law. But no officer from the MCC has attended the Court so far and no document has been produced by the MCC to the Court. This is a clear example where the officers have been influenced with money,” Dr. Krishna charged.

“Why are the MCC officers not attending the Court hearings? The MCC is supposed to guard against illegality and here, the civic body is hand-in-glove with the people who commit illegal deeds. In a way, the MCC is encouraging unauthorised structures,” Dr. Krishna alleged.

When Dr. Krishna filed a complaint, MCC Zone 4 Zonal Commissioner inspected the plot and as several violations had been detected, the officer issued a notice to N. Kumar on July 16, 2021 to stop the construction.

“But the work was not stopped and another notice was issued on Oct. 18, 2021 based on our complaint and still the building owner did not stop the construction. We again complained and another notice was issued on Dec. 23, 2021. Questioning this notice, Kumar approached the Third Additional District Court that is hearing the case,” Dr. Krishna told reporters, displaying the records.

Police just file NCR not FIR

“There is no instance to prove that the MCC has taken action on illegal buildings. When we complained to the MCC against the illegality, we were harassed and hounded for being upright. Even the Police did not support us. When we complained against harassment by Kumar and his henchmen, the Police just booked an NCR and refused to file FIR,” Dr. Krishna alleged. “I have served the cause of sports throughout my career and this is the treatment meted out to me,” he rued.

“The Court will decide on the case on Nov. 21 and as the MCC — due to its negligence and hand-in-glove attitude with violators — has not represented itself despite serious building violation and has not produced any documents, the judgement will be unfavourable to us. We will approach the Karnataka Lokayukta, the Governor and the Chief Minister for justice. I will not stop till the issue reaches a logical end,” Dr. Krishna said.

MCC must take blame for Kulkarni’s killing

Mincing no words, Dr. Krishna said that the illustrious IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni paid with his life fighting one such illegality next to his house. “Even Kulkarni fought against unauthorised construction and the MCC just kept quiet after issuing notices. Kulkarni was killed over the issue and the MCC and its officers must shoulder the responsibility for the killing,” he said.

Dr. Krishna’s son K. Hemachandra said that his family is experiencing relentless harassment from Kumar and his supporters. “We are constantly living under threat and there is a threat to our lives. Kumar claims to be a BJP worker and a contractor,” he said. Displaying the complaint copies and the NCR acknowledgements, Hemachandra said that they had complained to the Saraswathipuram Police thrice but no FIR was registered.

“On Oct. 23, 2021, we were abused with filthy and unparliamentary language, on Oct. 29, 2021, beer bottles were flung at our home door and they threatened us and on Nov. 26, 2021, they removed the tarpaulin spread on our house and threw stones at our house,” he said, producing all the records and NCR acknowledgements.