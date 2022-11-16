Illegal structure that became murder motive: MCC prepares for demolition but owner brings Court stay
November 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) prepared to demolish the illegal portion of the building next to the house of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni in Sharadadevinagar, a City Court has stayed the demolition until the next hearing on Dec. 14, 2022.

The MCC staff, equipped with machinery, had gone to the spot last evening to pull down the illegal portion of Madappa’s house after the 24-hour ultimatum served by the civic body ended.

MCC officials, led by Zone-3 Assistant Commissioner Prakash, Development Officer Satyamurthy and Assistant Engineer K. Mani, were about to commence the demolition works using a concrete cutting machine when Madappa’s Advocate Prasad told them that the Court had issued a stay.

When the officers insisted on the physical order of the Court stay, the advocate failed to produce it and as such, the authorities went ahead with their demolition work. Later, the physical copy of the stay order granted by the Principal District and Sessions Court was produced.

The stay order dated Nov. 14 said that the impugned final order No. 03/14/19-20, is stayed till the next date of hearing (Dec. 14, 2022). The MCC officers later left the spot. Saraswathipuram Police had provided tight security.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said, “We will consult our legal team and go ahead with the demolition once the stay order is vacated.”

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Illegal structure that became murder motive: MCC prepares for demolition but owner brings Court stay”

  1. Magadi Kempegowda says:
    November 17, 2022 at 12:04 am

    This saga will continue. This structure will not be demolished as here will be appeals to higher court.
    As for the arrest for murder, the same situation as the case will go up to the supreme court.
    Interesting that the police commissioner Chandragupta is transferred after spending just 2 years in Mysore.
    He failed to capture the leader of the armed robbery gang who stole the jewellery in a jewellery shop in the city, and a by-stander was kiled in this process. The gang leader is free and living in N India!!

    Reply

