Illegal structure that became murder motive: MCC prepares for demolition but owner brings Court stay

November 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) prepared to demolish the illegal portion of the building next to the house of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni in Sharadadevinagar, a City Court has stayed the demolition until the next hearing on Dec. 14, 2022.

The MCC staff, equipped with machinery, had gone to the spot last evening to pull down the illegal portion of Madappa’s house after the 24-hour ultimatum served by the civic body ended.

MCC officials, led by Zone-3 Assistant Commissioner Prakash, Development Officer Satyamurthy and Assistant Engineer K. Mani, were about to commence the demolition works using a concrete cutting machine when Madappa’s Advocate Prasad told them that the Court had issued a stay.

When the officers insisted on the physical order of the Court stay, the advocate failed to produce it and as such, the authorities went ahead with their demolition work. Later, the physical copy of the stay order granted by the Principal District and Sessions Court was produced.

The stay order dated Nov. 14 said that the impugned final order No. 03/14/19-20, is stayed till the next date of hearing (Dec. 14, 2022). The MCC officers later left the spot. Saraswathipuram Police had provided tight security.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said, “We will consult our legal team and go ahead with the demolition once the stay order is vacated.”