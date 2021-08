August 29, 2021

Rev. Sr. Annette (87), former Principal of Teresian College, Siddarthanagar, Mysuru, passed away yesterday night at a private hospital in city.

Sr. Annette, who joined Teresian College in 1966, served as the Principal for 16 years from 1977 to 1993.

Funeral mass was held at Nirmala Convent Chapel in city at 3 pm today followed by the burial at Divya Krupa Cemetery at Naguvanahalli.