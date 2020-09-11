Revised timings, stoppages of special trains

September 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Railways has decided to start 40 pairs of special train services with effect from 12.9.2020. These services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials and special trains in operation. These will be fully reserved trains and stoppages shall be restricted. Social distancing, thermal screening, wearing of face masks by passengers should be strictly followed. Services of 7 pairs of trains of South Western Railway (SWR) shall also start with stoppages and timings indicated as under:

1. Train No. 06539/06540 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Special Express except Sunday:

Train No. 06539 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special Express will depart KSR Bengaluru at 10:30 hrs and arrive Mysuru at 13:30 hrs daily except Sunday with effect from 12.9.2020 to until further advise. En route the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16558 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Express.

In the return direction Train No. 06540 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Special Express will depart Mysuru at 14:30 hrs and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 17:10 hrs daily except Sunday with effect from 12.9.2020 to until further advice. En route the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16557 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Express.

2. Train No. 06587/06588 Yesvantpur-Bikaner-Yesvantpur Bi-Weekly Special Express:

Train No. 06587 Yesvantpur-Bikaner Bi-Weekly Special Express will depart Yesvantpur at 05:00 hrs on every Sunday and Friday with effect from 13.9.2020 to until further advise and arrive Bikaner at 06:50 hrs on respective Tuesday and Sunday. En route the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16587 Yesvantpur-Bikaner Express except Tiptur, Lonavala, Boisar, Ankleshwar, Anand, Nadiad, Mahesana and Luni.

In the return direction Train No. 06588 Bikaner-Yesvantpur Bi-Weekly Special Express will depart Bikaner at 22:15 hrs on every Tuesday and Sunday with effect from 15.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Yesvantpur at 03:15 hrs on respective Friday and Wednesday. The train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16588 Bikaner-Yesvantpur Express except Luni, Mahesana, Nadiad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Boisar, Lonavala and Tiptur.

3. Train No. 06535/06536 Mysuru-Solapur-Mysuru Daily Special Express:

Train No. 06535 Mysuru-Solapur Daily Special Express will depart Mysuru at 15:45 hrs daily with effect from 12.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Solapur at 12:40 hrs on the next day. The train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16535 Mysuru-Solapur Express except Annigeri and Nimbal.

In the return direction Train No. 06536 Solapur-Mysuru Daily Special Express will depart Solapur at 14:10 hrs daily with effect from 13.9.2020 to until further advise and arrive Mysuru at 11:00 hrs on the next day. The train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16536 Solapur-Mysuru Express except Nimbal and Annigeri.

4. Train No. 06527/06528 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Special Express:

Train No. 06527 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Daily Special Express will depart KSR Bengaluru at 19:00 hrs daily with effect from 12.9.2020 to until further advise and arrive New Delhi at 10:30 hrs on the day after tomorrow. En route the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 12627 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Express except Dharmavaram.

In the return direction Train No. 06528 New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Special Express will depart New Delhi at 21:15 hrs daily with effect from 14.9.2020 to until further advise and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 14:00 hrs on the day after tomorrow. En route the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 12628 New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Express except Gooty, Dharmavaram.

5. Train No. 02591/02592 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express:

Train No. 02591 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will depart Gorakhpur at 06:35 hrs on every Saturday and Monday with effect from 12.9.2020 to until further advise and arrive Yesvantpur at 04:45 hrs Monday and Wednesday.

En route the train will arrive / depart Khalilabad – 07:15/07:17 hrs, Basti -07:41/07:44 hrs, Mankapur Jn – 08:28/08:30 hrs, Gonda Jn – 09:00/09:05 hrs, Barabanki Jn – 10:27/10:29 hrs, Badshahnagar – 11:01/11:04 hrs, Aishbagh -11:35/11:50 hrs, Unnao Jn 12:40/12:42 hrs, Kanpur Central – 13:17/13:22 hrs, Pokhrayan -14:23/14:25 hrs, Orai – 15:05/15:07 hrs, Jhansi Jn – 16:45/16:55 hrs, Lalitpur – 17:59/18:01 hrs, Bhopal Jn -21:05/21:10 hrs, Itarsi Jn – 22:55/23:05 hrs, Ghoradongri – 00:07/00:09 hrs, Betul-00:52/00:55 hrs, Amla Jn – 01:20/01:22 hrs, Pandhurna – 02:17/02:19 hrs, Nagpur – 03:55/04:00 hrs, Sevagram 04:58/05:00 hrs, Hinganghat – 05:38/05:40 hrs, Chandrapur -07:14/07:17 hrs, Balharshah – 09:05/09:10 hrs, Sirpur Kagaznagar – 09:58/09:59 hrs, Belampalli – 10:35/10:36 hrs, Manchiryal – 10:51/10:52 hrs, Ramgundam – 11:02/11:03 hrs, Kazipet Jn – 12:25/12:27 hrs, Secunderabad Jn – 15:10/15:20 hrs, Begampet – 15:28/15:30 hrs, Raichur – 20:18/20:20 hrs, Manthralayam Rd – 20:49/20:50 hrs, Adoni – 21:19/21:20 hrs, Guntakal Jn – 22:15/22:20 hrs, Anantapur -23:48/23:50 hrs, Dharmavaram Jn – 00:43/00:45 hrs.

In the return direction Train No. 02592 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will depart Yesvantpur at 17:20 hrs on every Monday and Thursday with effect from 14.9.2020 to until further advise and arrive Gorakhpur at 15:05 hrs.

En route the train will arrive / depart Dharmavaram – 20:30/20:35 hrs, Anantapur – 21:08/21:10 hrs, Guntakal Junction – 22:30/22:35 hrs, Adoni – 23:14/23:15 hrs, Mantralayam Road – 23:54/23:55 hrs, Raichur – 00:23/00:25 hrs, Begumpet – 06:23/06:25 hrs, Secunderabad Junction – 06:55/07:20 hrs, Kazipet Junction – 09:14/09:16 hrs, Ramagundam -10:29/10:30 hrs, Manchiryal – 10:59/11:00 hrs, Bellampalli – 11:39/11:40 hrs, Sirpur Kaghaznagar – 12:06/12:07 hrs, Balharshah – 13:20/13:25 hrs, Chandrapur – 13:44/13:45 hrs, Hinganghat -14:54/14:55 hrs, Sewagram – 15:34/15:35 hrs, Nagpur -17:05/17:10 hrs, Pandhurna -18:24/18:25 hrs, Amla -19:30/19:35 hrs, Betul – 19:49/19:50 hrs, Ghoradongri – 20:29/20:30 hrs, Itarsi – 22:10/22:20 hrs, Bhopal – 00:00/00:05 hrs, Lalitpur – 03:05/03:07 hrs, Jhansi – 04:18/04:28 hrs, Orai – 05:54/05:56 hrs, Pokhrayan – 06:33/06:35 hrs, Kanpur Central – 08:15/08:20 hrs, Unnao – 08:43/08:44 hrs, Aishbag – 09:48/10:03 hrs, Badshahnagar – 10:20/10:23 hrs, Barabanki – 11:03/11:05 hrs, Gonda – 12:20/12:25 hrs, Mankapur -12:49/12:51 hrs, Basti – 13:44/13:47 hrs and Khalilabad – 14:09/14:11 hrs.

6. Train No. 02975/02976 Mysuru-Jaipur-Mysuru Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express:

Train No. 02975 Mysuru-Jaipur Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will depart Mysuru at 10:40 hrs on every Thursday and Saturday with effect from 17.9.2020 to until further advise and arrive Jaipur at 06:15 hrs on respective Saturday and Wednesday.

En route the train will arrive / depart Mandya – 11:24/ 11:25 hrs, KSR Bengaluru – 12:55/ 13:00 hrs, Bengaluru Cantonment – 13:10/13:12 hrs, Hindupur – 14:59/ 15:00 hrs, Anantpur – 17:24/ 17:25 hrs, Guntakal – 19:00/ 19:15 hrs, Gadwal – 22:43/ 22:45 hrs, Mahbub Nagar – 23:53/ 23:55 hrs, Kacheguda – 01:50/ 02:00 hrs, Kazipet – 04:20/ 04:22 hrs, Manchiryal – 05:34/ 05:35 hrs, Belampalli – 05:54/ 05:55 hrs, Sirpur Kagaz Nagar – 06:24/ 06:25 hrs, Balharshah – 07:45/ 07:50 hrs, Chandrapur – 08:09/ 08:10 hrs, Sevagram – 09:59/ 10:00 hrs, Nagpur – 11:10/ 11:15 hrs, Pandhurna – 12:37/12:38 hrs, Betul – 14:04/ 14:05 hrs, Itarsi – 15:55/ 16:00 hrs, Hoshangabad – 16:18/16:20 hrs, Habibganj – 17:23/ 17:25 hrs, Bhopal – 17:50/ 18:00 hrs, Sant Hirdaram Nagar – 18:31/ 18:33 hrs, Ujjain – 21:25/ 21:35 hrs, Nagda – 22:45/ 23:10 hrs, Bhawani Mandi – 00:38/ 00:39 hrs, Kota – 01:55/ 02:00 hrs, Sawai Madhopur – 03:35/ 03:55 hrs and Durgapura – 05:42/05:43 hrs.

In the return direction, Train No.02976 Jaipur-Mysuru Bi-Weekly Superfast Special Express will depart Jaipur at 19:35 hrs on every Monday and Wednesday with effect from 14.9.2020 to until further advise and arrive Mysuru at 15:30 hrs on respective Wednesday and Friday.

En route the train will arrive / depart Durgapura – 19:42/19:45 hrs, Sawai Madhopur – 21:30/ 21:40 hrs, Kota – 22:50/ 23:00 hrs, Bhawani Mandi – 00:18/ 00:20 hrs, Nagda – 02:25/ 02:50 hrs, Ujjain – 03:50/ 04:00 hrs, Sant Hirdaram Nagar – 06:40/ 06:42 hrs, Bhopal – 07:05/07:15 hrs, Habibganj – 07:27/ 07:29 hrs, Hoshangabad – 08:38/ 08:40 hrs, Itarsi – 09:00/ 09:10 hrs, Betul – 10:59/ 11:01 hrs, Pandhurna – 12:11/ 12:12 hrs, Nagpur – 13:50/ 13:55 hrs, Sevagram – 15:02/ 15:04 hrs, Chandrapur – 16:48/ 16:50 hrs, Balharshah – 17:50/17:55 hrs, Sirpur Kagaz Nagar – 18:38/ 18:39 hrs, Belampalli – 19:13/ 19:14 hrs, Manchiryal – 19:28/ 19:29 hrs, Kazipet – 20:58/ 21:00 hrs, Kacheguda – 23:40/ 23:50 hrs, Mahbub Nagar – 01:27/ 01:29 hrs, Guntakal – 06:10/ 06:15 hrs, Anantpur – 07:58/ 08:00 hrs, Hindupur – 10:08/ 10:10 hrs, Bengaluru Cantonment – 12:18/ 12:20 hrs, KSR Bengaluru – 12:55/13:00 hrs and Mandya – 14:18/14:20 hrs.

7. Train No. 02509/02510 Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati-Bengaluru Cantonment Tri-Weekly Special Express:

Train No. 02509 Bengaluru Cantonment -Guwahati Tri-Weekly Special Express will depart Bengaluru Cantonment at 23:40 hrs on every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with effect from 16.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Guwahati at 06:00 hrs on respective Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

En route the train will arrive/depart Krishnarajapuram – 23:51/23:53 hrs, Bangarapet – 00:38/00:40 hrs, Jolarpettai – 02:08/02:10 hrs, Katpadi – 03:10/03:30 hrs, Arakkonam – 04:18/04:20 hrs, Perambur – 05:25/05:35 hrs, Vijayawada – 13:05/13:15 hrs, Rajahmundry – 15:27/15:29 hrs, Visakhapatnam – 19:10/19:30 hrs, Vizianagaram – 20:28/20:33 hrs, Srikakulam Road – 21:30/21:32 hrs, Khurda Road – 02:00/02:10 hrs, Bhubaneswar – 02:35/02:40 hrs, Cuttack – 03:15/03:20 hrs, Jajpur K Road – 04:20/04:22 hrs, Bhadrak – 05:28/05:30 hrs, Balasore – 06:15/06:17 hrs, Kharagpur – 08:15/08:30 hrs, Howrah – 10:55/11:15 hrs, Bolpur S Niketan – 13:18/13:23 hrs, Rampurhat – 14:26/14:28 hrs, New Farraka – 16:14/16:16 hrs, Malda Town – 17:20/17:30 hrs, Barsoi – 18:40/18:42 hrs, Kishanganj – 19:25/19:27 hrs , New Jalpaiguri – 21:25/21:50 hrs, Jalpaiguri Road – 22:30/22:32 hrs, Dhupguri – 23:02/23:04 hrs, New Cooch Behar – 23:55/23:57 hrs, New Alipurduar – 00:18/00:20 hrs, Kokrajhar – 01:17/01:19 hrs, New Bongaigaon – 02:09/02:14 hrs, Barpeta Road – 02:48/02:50 hrs, Rangiya – 03:50/03:55 hrs and Kamakhya – 05:05/05:07 hrs.

In the return direction Train No.02510 Guwahati-Bengaluru Cantonment Tri-Weekly Special Express will depart Guwahati at 06:20 hrs on every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with effect from 13.9.2020 to until further advise and arrive Bengaluru Cantonment at 11:40 hrs on respective Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. En route the train will arrive/depart Kamakhya – 06:35/06:37 hrs, Rangiya – 07:16/07:21 hrs, Barpeta Road – 08:15/08:17 hrs, New Bongaigaon – 09:45/09:50 hrs, Kokrajhar – 10:15/10:17 hrs, New Alipurduar – 11:12/11:14 hrs, New Cooch Behar – 11:35/11:40 hrs, Dhupguri – 12:40/12:42 hrs, Jalpaiguri Road – 13:27/13:29 hrs, New Jalpaiguri – 14:20/14:45 hrs, Kishanganj – 15:45/15:47 hrs, Barsoi – 16:33/16:35 hrs, Malda Town – 18:30/18:40 hrs, New Farraka – 19:17/19:19 hrs, Rampurhat – 21:01/21:03 hrs, Bolpur S. Niketan – 21:48/21:53 hrs, Howrah – 00:45/01:05 hrs, Kharagpur – 02:45/03:00 hrs, Balasore – 04:25/04:27 hrs, Bhadrak – 05:28/05:30 hrs, Jajpur K Road – 06:04/06:06 hrs, Cuttack – 07:06/07:11 hrs, Bhubaneswar – 07:50/07:55 hrs, Khurda Road – 08:20/08:40 hrs, Srikakulam Road – 13:02/13:04 hrs, Vizianagaram – 14:05/14:10 hrs, Visakhapatnam – 15:25/15:45 hrs, Rajahmundry – 18:38/18:40 hrs, Vijayawada – 21:25/21:35 hrs, Perambur – 04:35/04:45 hrs, Arakkonam – 05:48/05:50 hrs, Katpadi – 06:40/06:50 hrs, Jolarpettai – 08:18/08:20 hrs, Bangarapet – 09:38/09:40 hrs and Krishnarajapuram – 10:33/10:35 hrs.