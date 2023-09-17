Rickety Gulmohar trees near Cheluvamba Park axed

September 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Three Gulmohar trees on Vivekananda Road near Cheluvamba Park in city that had turned feeble portending the danger of uprooting any time during rain and wind were axed by Horticulture Department of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday evening.

The trees on the footpath of the road, that connects Ta.Ra.Su.

Circle near Akashvani Mysuru Station, Yadavagiri, were removed till the base. The stump will also be removed in the coming days and replaced with another species of plants by MCC Horticulture Dept. The branch of another Gulmohar tree on the same stretch of road that had gone weak was also removed.

MCC has identified three more trees of the same species in a rickety condition, which will be removed, along with the branches of another three Gulmohar trees that lack strength. It is intended to plant a total of 13 to 14 Mahogany plants, after clearing the tree stumps which have been axed of late, it is said.

Officers of MCC Horticulture Department told Star of Mysore: “A part of the area around the trunk of the trees have been left vacant, while covering the remaining part of the footpath with interlock tiles. The idea is to create a suitable condition for the trees to survive with the percolation of water during rain. Several other Gulmohar trees that have turned weak will also be removed at the earliest, after seeking the permission of Forest Department.”

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff said: “We won’t give priority to cut the trees, except in the case of those trees which may lead to mishaps during rain and wind, for the roots lacking in strength. The cutting of trees is a continuous process followed in compliance with Forest Department.”

During recent progress review meeting, an order was issued to remove trees which were on the verge of falling down due to their weak condition. Following the order, trees were cut and the remaining trees and branches will be removed shortly, he added.