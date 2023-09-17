Youth performing wheelie fatally knocks down cowherd

September 17, 2023

Accused remanded to judicial custody

Nanjangud/Mysuru: A youth on wheelie spree, ran over two persons sitting on the roadside, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other.

The incident took place at Immavu Industrial Area here yesterday evening.

The Police, who arrested the youth, produced him before a Magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

While the accused has been identified as 18-year-old Syed Iman, son of a woman Sub-Inspector (SI) and a resident of Gayathripuram in Mysuru, the deceased has been identified as Guruswamy (65), a resident of Immavu village. Govindaraju, who has sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

Details

Yesterday, Guruswamy and Govindaraju, who had left heir cattle for grazing, were sitting on the roadside near Asian Paints factory in Immavu Industrial Area.

At about 4.30 pm, Syed with his friend riding pillion on a scooter without a number plate, was performing wheelie, when he reportedly lost control of the scooter and ran over Guruswamy and Govindaraju, who were sitting on the roadside, causing serious injuries to both of them.

Meanwhile, public shifted the two seriously injured persons and also Syed and his friend, who had sustained minor injuries to Nanjangud Government Hospital. But Guruswamy breathed his last midway and Govindaraju was provided first-aid and was shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

Nanjangud Rural Police, who arrested Syed, registered a case under IPC Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), produced him before a Magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.

It may be recalled that last month, Syed had uploaded videos and photos of him performing wheelie on a scooter on the Ring Road near the water tank in Rajivnagar 2nd Stage in Mysuru on social media and a few people, who had downloaded the videos and photos, had made it viral on social media platforms.

Siddarthanagar Traffic Police, who came across the videos, registered a case and had arrested him. But Syed, who came out on bail, continued to perform wheelie, which has resulted in the death of a cowherd.

Farmers demand suspension of woman SI

Meanwhile, over 60 farmers demanding the suspension of the woman Sub-Inspector (SI), the mother of the accused, staged a protest in front of the mortuary in Mysuru this morning.

They alleged that though the accused was arrested in Mysuru for performing wheelie last month, he has not mended his ways and alleged that the accused has no fear of the law as his mother is a Police officer.

Youth arrested in Mysuru, bike seized

V.V. Puram Traffic Police have arrested a youth who was performing wheelie on public roads and have seized the bike.

The arrested youth is 20-year-old Manoj, a resident of Mydanahalli village in the taluk.

On Sept. 15 at about 1.40 pm, Manoj was performing wheelie on his Yamaha bike (KA-09-JF-0856) on the road from Hootagalli Signal Junction towards Belawadi side, which was observed by Constable K.S. Harshath, who passed on the message through his walkie-talkie to Constable Keerthiraj, who was on duty at Belawadi point.

Soon, Constables Harshath and Keerthiraj, followed the Manoj and finally arrested him near a bakery on Mysuru-Hunsur Road, besides seizing the bike.

V.V. Puram Traffic Police have registered a case.