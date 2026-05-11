Rider escapes death as bike comes under truck

May 11, 2026

Mysuru: A two-wheeler rider escaped the jaws of death after the bike he was riding hit a truck and came under its wheels on Chamaraja Double Road yesterday.

The truck, bearing Maharashtra registration, after delivering goods, proceeded from Banumaiah Circle towards Chamaraja Double Road and took a turn towards Patashala Circle during which the wheel of a Bajaj Pulsar bike (KA-45-EB-0736) touched the truck and the bike came under the truck wheels.

The youth, who was riding the bike, managed to jump of the bike and saved his life but sustained minor injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was provided treatment.

KR Traffic Police, who reached the spot, got the bike removed from under the wheels of the truck. Traffic was disrupted for sometime on the road. No case has been registered.