Vintage Vignettes… from a Princely State

May 11, 2026

By R.G. Singh, Secretary, Ramsons Kala Pratishtana

H.H. the Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar Bahadur IV went on a trip to Europe from 27.06.1936 to 30.09.1936. In this photograph, Maharaja is seen dapperly dressed in a double-breasted long trench coat and a polka dotted cloth turban. In his gloved right hand, he holds a walking stick and an umbrella while alighting from a train. On to the right of the Maharaja, a pace behind, clutching an umbrella and donning a fashionable Fedora hat is Mr. Sadeg Z. Shah, then ADC on the personal staff of H.H. Maharaja.

Excerpt from the Appendix of Modern Mysore by M. Shama Rao. Published 1936.

H.H. the Maharaja, H.H. the Yuvaraja, Sir Mirza Ismail the Dewan and party accompanying them embarked onboard P&O steamer ‘RANPURA’ and left Bombay on 27.06.1936. On 16th July, after a stay of four days at Paris, His Highness was accorded a hearty reception by about 150 students of southern India, including a large number from Mysore, when he alighted at the Victoria station in London. During his stay, H.H. received visits from many of his old acquaintances and friends whom he knew in India as well as many distinguished men of England.

On 22nd July, the Maharaja had an interview with His Majesty King Edward VIII in Buckingham Palace and later with the Dowager Queen Mary. On the 29th July, H.H. the Maharaja held a reception at which several of the leading men and women of London were present.

On 3rd August, the day of Upakarma, he performed the ceremony on the banks of the Thames River at Maiden Head. The Maharaja, the Yuvaraja and the party embarked on the ship ‘Strathmore’ on 19th September and reached Bombay on 30th.

[Size: 17.5×23.5 cms; Collection: Ramsons Kala Pratishtana]