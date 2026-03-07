Road Cut… fixed by VVWW in swift move
News

Road Cut… fixed by VVWW in swift move

March 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A part of the road near Highway Circle in Bannimantap that had been dug-up for the repair works of drinking water pipeline, inconveniencing the vehicular traffic, has been covered, much to the relief of road users.

This follows a report titled Road Cut… published in yesterday’s Star of Mysore. Acting swiftly, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) officers took steps to fill the dug-up area, with a mound of soil, that had been dumped next to the work area, occupying a stretch of the road. However, what remains is, asphalting the particular stretch of the road to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

