Road repairs and traffic chaos

September 24, 2022

With Dasara just two days away to be inaugurated by the First Citizen of India, the MCC and other Government authorities have suddenly been shaken and awakened from their slumber to cover the potholes by paint of tar and smoothen the rough roads to showcase the internationally famous Dasara of Mysuru.

But have the authorities thought of the inconvenience and traffic chaos caused to people by closure of important roads without any alternative routes?

Come Dasara, every year it becomes a bane for the Mysureans because of unplanned and senseless works undertaken on the eve of Dasara. Only God has to help us mortals.

– B.G. Balaji, Kanakadasanagara, 23.9.2022

  1. Aggrieved Citizen says:
    September 24, 2022 at 9:09 pm

    I totally agree with Balaji. Its not just a bane, but a good chance to knock off public funds after a shoddy job. This is visible by way of uneven asphalting done on majority of the roads asphalted during the last week. Why do the authorities plan it in advance with proper supervision ??

