Road repairs and traffic chaos

September 24, 2022

Sir,

With Dasara just two days away to be inaugurated by the First Citizen of India, the MCC and other Government authorities have suddenly been shaken and awakened from their slumber to cover the potholes by paint of tar and smoothen the rough roads to showcase the internationally famous Dasara of Mysuru.

But have the authorities thought of the inconvenience and traffic chaos caused to people by closure of important roads without any alternative routes?

Come Dasara, every year it becomes a bane for the Mysureans because of unplanned and senseless works undertaken on the eve of Dasara. Only God has to help us mortals.

– B.G. Balaji, Kanakadasanagara, 23.9.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]sore.com