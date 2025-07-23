Road taxpayers rewarded with pothole-filled streets

July 23, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru’s road tax-paying citizens seem to have been handed a dubious gift — cratered, pothole-riddled roads that make daily commuting a risky affair.

From the heart of the city to its outskirts, the majority of roads are scarred with potholes of various shapes and sizes, turning routine rides into hazardous journeys.

One minor miscalculation, especially on two-wheelers, can land a commuter in the hospital. The menace of potholes is not new, but the failure of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to address the issue in its early stages has allowed small depressions to turn into dangerous traps, now filled with rainwater and nearly impossible to spot.

Irwin Road

Despite repeated warnings, MCC continues to ignore pothole-ridden stretches. A glaring example was highlighted last year by Star of Mysore, which reported on the appalling condition of the road in front of the Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Following the report, a portion of the road was concreted and another asphalted — sections that remain pothole-free today. However, just around the corner, Irwin Road near the Sub-Urban Bus Stand is in a terrible state.

Arch Gate to Nehru Circle

From the Arch Gate to Nehru Circle, three massive potholes make navigation perilous. While some potholes from Nehru Circle to the Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle have been patched, others on the same stretch have been conveniently ignored. The rationale behind this selective repair work remains unclear.

Ashoka Circle

At Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle), a pit dug up for civic work remains improperly filled. With rains lashing the city, the area has turned into a slushy mess, posing a danger to motorists. The story is similar on New Kantharaj Urs Road near the K.G. Koppal bus stop, where a massive pothole has remained unfilled for days. Even basic patchwork with mud hasn’t been attempted.

Anikethana Road

In Kuvempunagar, Chitrabanu Road and Anikethana Road are no better. The latter, dug up for UGD works, has now turned into a cratered mess. Despite Star of Mysore publishing a report on July 8 titled “Anikethana Road Riddled with Craters, Turns into a Death Trap,” no corrective measures have been taken. Recent rains have only worsened the condition, leaving the road dangerously slushy.

Sahukar Channaiah Road

In Saraswathipuram, Sahukar Channaiah Road near Bake Point is in a pathetic state after being dug up. The post-work patching was done half-heartedly, and rain had transformed the stretch into a mud pit.

Bogadi Road

Meanwhile, on Bogadi Road near the entrance to the University of Mysore, loose jelly stones and stagnant rainwater have turned the sloping road into a mini-lake. Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, are struggling to navigate through the invisible hazards lurking beneath the water.

A ride across the city reveals the same story everywhere — roads riddled with potholes of all sizes and depths. Citizens have urged MCC to take up road repair work immediately and, at the very least, use asphalt to fill potholes instead of mud.

It’s high time the authorities realise that those who pay road tax deserve safe roads, not slush traps and crater fields.