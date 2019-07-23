Roads turn slushy in Bannimantap

Mysuru: Bannimantap Industrial ‘A’ Layout roads, which has not been asphalted since years has been causing a lot of miseries to the residents (mostly industries) and now, adding to the existing problems, the recent rains has filled the roads with slush which resembles dirt track making it difficult for motorists to ply on the roads.

The industrialists and lorry drivers, after fighting for a good road for years, got the Jodi Tenginamara Road widened and asphalted, but the cross roads leading to warehouses, godowns and offices have remained in bad shape since years and the elected representatives including the local Corporator have not bothered to give a patient hearing to the problems faced by the area residents let alone solving them.

Meanwhile, a few industrialists told SOM that every day they get loads of products in lorries to their godowns and since few days the wheels of the lorries were getting stuck in slush caused by rain resulting in them summoning cranes to pull out the lorries and paying from their pocket for the crane service which is an additional expense to them.

The industrialists alleged that Bannimantap Industrial ‘A’ Layout is the most neglected area as the elected representatives have not bothered to provide the basic requirement of proper roads and drains. When asked whether they have lodged complaints in this regard, they said that they have been lodging complaints since many years but their complaints may have probably been thrown into the dust bin.

They alleged that it has become very difficult to carry on with the business as trucks refuse to come to the area. Meanwhile, S.K. Dinesh, proprietor of Veekay Agencies, stockists for Servo lubricants, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning said that after the industrialists vented their ire on civic authorities and elected representatives, area Corporator Akmal visited the spot yesterday and assured the industrialists of getting an earth mover and clear the slush today (July 23) morning but no works were taken up when we went to the press at 12 noon. He further said that one of the lady staff of his office fell and broke her leg while trying to move on the slushy road and was rushed to a hospital.

