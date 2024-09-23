Row over Tirupati Laddu Prasada – Hindus must manage temples, not Government: Spiritual Gurus

September 23, 2024

Ayodhya/Udupi: Following the raging controversy over animal fat and adulterated ghee found in Tirupati Laddu Prasadam distributed to devotees by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust, prominent religious heads have vociferoulsy demanded for handing over the management of the temples to Hindu community, freeing them from the clutches of the Government, that is managing the affairs of the temples.

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, Isha Foundation Founder and spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Art of Living (AOL) Founder Sri Ravishankar Guruji have issued separate statements in this regard. They have collectively opined that, temples and places of worship, belonging to Hindu community, should not be managed by the Government. They have to be run by the devotees and Hindu community.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, who is presently in Ayodhya, quoted the Supreme Court judgement in this regard, that has also ruled in favour of Hindu community to look into the affairs of the temples and religious heads. It should come into effect immediately and Tirumala Tirupati Temple of Andhra Pradesh should be handed over to Hindu community.

Instead of mixing the cow ghee while preparing Laddu Prasada, adulterated ghee has been used, which cannot be called as ghee. The using of animal fat is yet another matter of grave concern, that has hurt the feelings of the people. The contents of fish oil, pig and cow fat have also been found in Laddu Prasada, a great injustice meted out to Hindu community and also to the God, said Sri Vishwaprasanna Swamiji.