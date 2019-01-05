Rowdy menace has declined in Mysuru, claim Police

Mysuru: The City Police have claimed that rowdy activities have come down drastically since the beginning of 2018 with efficient measures like the constitution of Anti-Rowdy Squad, Operation Eagle, strict monitoring of rowdies and their activities and constant warnings issued to the rowdies not to indulge in any criminal activities.

In a press release, the Police have said that Anti-Rowdy Squad was constituted in 2017 and this has put brakes on many criminal activities. The squad monitors every movement of rowdies and potential rowdy-sheeters and also traces their political, economic and social activities to ensure that they do not return to the crime field. The ultimate aim of such measures is to make Mysuru rowdy activity-free city, the Police said.

Action like invoking the stringent Goonda Act on those who repeat the crime and measures like externment have restrained rowdies and they are on the path of reformation, claim the Police. To prove their point, the Police have claimed that of late, no rowdies have troubled the public in the name of either extortion or real estate deals.

Rowdies are frequently warned not to indulge in real estate deals, hafta extortion, land grabbing, money lending, eve-teasing and blackmail. These measures have borne fruits and rowdy activities have seen a decline, the Police claim.

New beat system, strict night patrolling routines, Garuda and Cheetah operations, Cobra bikes, women’s helpline, Anti-Rowdy Squad, etc, are among some of the initiatives launched and consequently, the crime rate witnessed a steep decline, the Police said. Regular parades of rowdies, surprise visits to their houses and checking of their antecedents have resulted in crimes related to assault and violence coming down.

As a people-friendly measure, the public can directly contact Anti-Rowdy Squad Inspector on 9480802266 or report incidents to Police Control Room on 100 or 0821-2418100/2418339. The identities of the informers will be kept confidential.