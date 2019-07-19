Royal Musical treat at Palace
Members of the Mysore Royal Family and invitees to the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last ruler of Mysore, were treated to some soothing music by Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) who performed at the special concert organised at the Durbar Hall in Amba Vilas Palace here yesterday evening.

The symphony orchestra, led by Music Director Marat Bisengaliev, performed some of the best compositions of renowned musicians including Mozart and others. Prior to their concert, the orchestra performed ‘Kaayo Sri Gowri,’ the then anthem of Mysore Princely State composed by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. SOI based at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, is India’s first and professional orchestra which performs all over the world. The celebrations will be held at the Bangalore Palace tomorrow.

  1. RAJA CHANDRA says:
    July 20, 2019 at 12:15 am

    @ Prior to their concert, the orchestra performed ‘Kaayo Sri Gowri,’ the then anthem of Mysore Princely State composed by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

    It was composed in 1881 by the celebrated Kannada scholar , Abhinava Kalidasa Basavappa Shastri in 1881 for the Rendition of Mysore Ceremony.

