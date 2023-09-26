Rozgar Mela: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje distributes appointment letters in city

September 26, 2023

Event held at 46 locations across India; PM Modi gives out letters to 51,000 recruits

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing this morning as part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ that is taking place at 46 locations across the country.

In Mysuru, the event was held at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) where Minister of State, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje distributed the appointment letters to the new recruits on behalf of the Prime Minister. Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa was present. During the event, the PM also addressed the freshly appointed individuals.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the Centre’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youths for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including Department of Posts, Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare among others.

“I would like to congratulate all successful candidates who got their appointment letters. I would like to urge the local youths to avail maximum benefits of the employment fair,” Shobha said.

Addressing the gathering, the PM congratulated those who received their appointment letters today. He remarked that they are here due to their hard work and dedication and they have been selected from a pool of millions of candidates.

Noting that the recruits have an opportunity to work directly with the government, the PM urged them to continue their journey of learning and make use of iGOT Karmyogi Portal to further their knowledge in their areas of interest. Concluding the address, the PM congratulated the appointees and their families and urged them to take the resolve of a developed nation in the next 25 years.

Acknowledging the significant presence of women among the new recruits, the PM said that daughters of the country are making a name in every sector. “I feel immense pride in the achievement of the ‘Nari Shakti’ and it is the policy of the Government to keep opening new avenues for their growth”, he said. PM Modi noted that the presence of women in any sector has always led to positive changes in every sector.