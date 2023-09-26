Cauvery water sharing row: Spate of protests continues in city

September 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as bandh is being observed in the State capital Bengaluru, opposing release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, series of protests were staged at various parts of Mysuru city by several organisations today, criticising the State Government’s decision to release water to TN.

Activists of Cauvery Kriya Samithi (Cauvery Action Committee) staged a protest near Head Post Office on Irwin Road, Nehru Circle, by wearing black bands on their arms and shouting slogans against the Government. “Rivers Cauvery and Kapila belong to our State. Giving water of these rivers to other State is a grave injustice to us. The Karnataka Government must properly convince the Supreme Court about the serious water shortage in the Reservoirs,” said the protestors and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately intervene in the matter.

Samithi President Jaya-prakash (JP), Vice-President Mugur Nanjundaswamy, Mellahalli Mahadevaswamy, General Secretary M. Mohankumar Gowda, former Corporator R. Lingappa and many others participated in the protest.

In another protest, Karnataka Rakshana Swabhimani Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, led by President M. Lingaraju assembled near Zilla Panchayat Office and protested against the release of Cauvery water to TN. Displaying red and yellow Karnataka Flags and wearing sashes, they shouted slogans against both the Central and State Governments and urged them to stop the release of water. One of the activists blew a conch to draw the attention of the Government.

Vedike office-bearers Charanraj, Bhagyashri, Netravati, Lokesh, Raju, Ramya, Bhagyamma, Aparna and others took part in the protest.

Meanwhile, activists of District Unit of Kasturi Karnataka Nyayapara Vedike staged a semi-nude protest in front of Dr. Ambedkar statue, near Town Hall in the city.

Stating that it is the duty of everyone to preserve Cauvery water, State President of the Vedike Girish Shivarchak said that apart from giving drinking water to the people of the State, it is the responsibility of the Government to provide water for Karnataka farmers first. “By releasing water to TN, the State Government has given the impression that it is neglecting the interests our farmers,” he concluded.

Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association, led by its President D.T. Prakash, also staged a protest near ZP Office in the city this morning. Holding placards like ‘Cauvery Nammadu,’ ‘Save Cauvery,’ ‘People’s representatives, it is your responsibility’ among others, they shouted slogans against the State Government to stop release of water. A young girl dressed as ‘Mother Cauvery’ also participated in the protest.

Members of Gandhadagudi Foundation also staged a protest in front of ZP Office holding placards “Save Cauvery Water” and urged the State Government to protect the interests of the people of Karnataka first before releasing water to TN.