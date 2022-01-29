Rs. 1.27 crore sought for renovation of Old Santhepet temple
News

Rs. 1.27 crore sought for renovation of Old Santhepet temple

January 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the famed Sri Prasanna Nanjundeshwara temple in Old Santhepet area of the city in a dilapidated state, the authorities have sought Rs.1.27 crore from the Government for its renovation and repair.

Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra told SOM that special pujas will be performed at the temple during the Rathotsava that will take place during Shivaratri, Holi and Shashti festivals, which will be attended by thousands of devotees.

Pointing out that Sri Prasanna Nanjundeshwara temple is one of the oldest temples of the city, he said that the temple needs immediate repairs as the temple  roof and walls have developed huge cracks  and even the compound wall is on the verge of collapse.

Maintaining that a Rs.1.27 crore proposal has been sent to the Government for renovation and repair of the temple, he said that funds will be released soon.

Corporator Pramila Bharath said that the compound wall of the temple is in a poor shape and it requires urgent repair. Pointing out that Rs.10 lakh has been sought from Muzrai Department for immediate repairs, she said that there will be no security for the temple if the wall collapsed.

Muzrai Tahsildar C.J. Krishna said that an estimate has been sent to the Government on renovation and repair of the temple and it is expected that funds will be released soon.

Meanwhile, local residents are of the opinion that the temple can be further developed if it is brought under the purview of Chamundi Hill temple.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching