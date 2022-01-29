Rs. 1.27 crore sought for renovation of Old Santhepet temple

January 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the famed Sri Prasanna Nanjundeshwara temple in Old Santhepet area of the city in a dilapidated state, the authorities have sought Rs.1.27 crore from the Government for its renovation and repair.

Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra told SOM that special pujas will be performed at the temple during the Rathotsava that will take place during Shivaratri, Holi and Shashti festivals, which will be attended by thousands of devotees.

Pointing out that Sri Prasanna Nanjundeshwara temple is one of the oldest temples of the city, he said that the temple needs immediate repairs as the temple roof and walls have developed huge cracks and even the compound wall is on the verge of collapse.

Maintaining that a Rs.1.27 crore proposal has been sent to the Government for renovation and repair of the temple, he said that funds will be released soon.

Corporator Pramila Bharath said that the compound wall of the temple is in a poor shape and it requires urgent repair. Pointing out that Rs.10 lakh has been sought from Muzrai Department for immediate repairs, she said that there will be no security for the temple if the wall collapsed.

Muzrai Tahsildar C.J. Krishna said that an estimate has been sent to the Government on renovation and repair of the temple and it is expected that funds will be released soon.

Meanwhile, local residents are of the opinion that the temple can be further developed if it is brought under the purview of Chamundi Hill temple.