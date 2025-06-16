Rs. 2,000 Ashada Friday ticket exploits devotees’ faith: MLA
Mysuru: Taking exception to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) collecting 36 paise per unit as Pension and Gratuity (P&G) contribution from April 2025, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has slammed the Congress Government, accusing it of depleting the State Exchequer.

“The Karnataka Government has gone bankrupt, and every day it finds new ways to fleece the already burdened people of the State. CM Siddaramaiah, who claims to be a financial expert with several budgets to his name, doesn’t even understand how a household runs. The CM claims Karnataka is prospering through the five guarantees, but the reality is the Government is bankrupt and people are fed up with daily hikes,” the MLA said.

Referring to the Rs. 2,000 ticket for devotees to have darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari during Ashada Fridays, Srivatsa called it yet another move to exploit people’s faith. “This year, they have also introduced a Rs. 300 ticket. For Rs. 2,000, devotees are given miniature figurines of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Gandabherunda as a token. This is shameful and unfortunate. The Government is making money even in matters of religion and personal faith,” the MLA added.

