Rs. 25 crore spent on PM’s visit, Yoga Day

June 23, 2022

Modi granted infrastructure projects to Karnataka worth Rs. 27,000 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: Answering to a reporter’s question on the expenditure incurred by the Government due to PM’s visit and Yoga Day celebrations, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that approximately Rs. 25 crore was spent.

“Rs. 10 crore was spent to give a facelift to roads all along the PM’s route from the Mysore Airport to the Mysore Palace and M.G. Road, from there to Maharaja College Grounds, AIISH at Manasagangothri and also Chamundi Vihar Stadium Road. Rs. 15 crore was spent on Yoga Day at Palace and to organise the Yoga Exhibition at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds,” he said.

The same funds were also spent on organising the PM’s event at Maharaja College Grounds, Exhibition Grounds, illumination of streets and circles and the lighting atop Chamundi Hill, the Minister said and added that over 15,000 Yoga mats were brought and even the Yoga performers were ferried from their places to the Palace.

“Money was also spent on maintaining hygiene and we did not think about the expenditure as the focus was fully on making the PM’s visit successful and incident-free. The Deputy Commissioner will prepare a detailed expenditure list in about two to three days and the accurate spending on each programme will be known only then,” he added. Meanwhile, ahead of the PM’s visit to Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spent nearly Rs. 23 crore to develop a 14-km stretch of a road. In all, Modi granted infrastructure projects to Karnataka is worth Rs. 27,000 crore.