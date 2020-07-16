Rs. 5,000 for plasma donors

July 16, 2020

Bengaluru: To encourage plasma donation from COVID-19-cured patients, the State Government has decided to pay Rs. 5,000 incentive to the donors.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, addressing newsmen yesterday, informed that an incentive of Rs. 5,000 would be given to those who had recovered from the COVID-19 disease and donated their plasma. “Please come forward voluntarily and help patients recover by donating plasma,” he appealed.

He said that it was proved that plasma transfusion would work to cure the COVID-19 patients.

According to Dr. Sudhakar, of the five COVID-19 patients who have been administered plasma therapy in Karnataka so far, three have recovered. The other two patients died.

“Plasma transfusion works to a greater extent, we have proven information, ” Sudhakar added. He said that after a person donates plasma, other factors such as matching their blood groups would have to be looked into.